Eight Over 80: Marvin and Helen Schumacher have lifted up the Cedar Valley

“They were an absolute key part of the funding with (the library and community center project) and pressing forward on it,” he said. “At each juncture where we’ve had advancements like that, within our school district in particular, they’ve been a key component of that.

“They’re always the people that are looked to to lead, and they’re quiet leaders, which is oftentimes more respected than loud leaders,” Krebsbach added. “They are some of the most generous people that I know, from a humility standpoint and from a financial standpoint.”

The Schumachers met at a wedding dance at the Riviera Ballroom in Janesville and married three years later while students at the University of Iowa.

Marvin had grown up in the family’s elevator business and earned an electrical engineering degree after serving 18 months in the U.S. Army at the end of the Korean Conflict. He took over as president of Schumacher Elevator in 1965.

Helen was a Frederika native who earned a master’s degree at State College of Iowa, now the University of Northern Iowa. She taught high school business and English in Tipton, Tripoli, Denver and Waverly before joining the elevator business.

Both have long resumes of community service in the Cedar Valley.