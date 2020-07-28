Eight Over 80: Marvin and Helen Schumacher have lifted up the Cedar Valley

Seventh in a series on this year’s Courier Eight Over 80 honorees.
DENVER — Marvin and Helen Schumacher know the value of a good education.
Thanks to the couple’s decades of quiet leadership and generosity, students in Denver are learning in some of the best facilities an Iowa town can offer.
The Schumachers are third-generation owners of the successful Schumacher Elevator Co., which started in 1936 in downtown Denver as as Schumacher Machine Shop and now employs 250 people from its headquarters on the north side of town.
They were chosen as two of the Courier’s Eight Over 80 Award winners this year based in part based on their work as volunteers, philanthropists, and project leaders who were instrumental in helping Denver build a new library, sports fields, and $10.4 million Cyclone athletics and fine arts complex.
Marvin, 84, also helped start the Junior Achievement program in Denver Community Schools and Helen, 81, was a charter member of Denver Cyclone Scholarship Foundation. The Schumachers recently helped behind the scenes on a successful bond issue that will lead to construction of a new $18 million middle school and high school.
“Their commitment to our school district and their knowledge of how important that is to the community as a whole is really critical,” said Scott Krebsbach, president of the Denver Board of Education. “They are very forward thinking.
“They were an absolute key part of the funding with (the library and community center project) and pressing forward on it,” he said. “At each juncture where we’ve had advancements like that, within our school district in particular, they’ve been a key component of that.
“They’re always the people that are looked to to lead, and they’re quiet leaders, which is oftentimes more respected than loud leaders,” Krebsbach added. “They are some of the most generous people that I know, from a humility standpoint and from a financial standpoint.”
The Schumachers met at a wedding dance at the Riviera Ballroom in Janesville and married three years later while students at the University of Iowa.
Marvin had grown up in the family’s elevator business and earned an electrical engineering degree after serving 18 months in the U.S. Army at the end of the Korean Conflict. He took over as president of Schumacher Elevator in 1965.
Helen was a Frederika native who earned a master’s degree at State College of Iowa, now the University of Northern Iowa. She taught high school business and English in Tipton, Tripoli, Denver and Waverly before joining the elevator business.
Both have long resumes of community service in the Cedar Valley.
Marvin was a founding member of the Denver Lions Club, chaired fundraising campaigns to remodel the Elk’s Club and build a new Waverly Area Veterans Post, and has been active with the Winnebago Council of Boy Scouts of America, where he served as president for several years.
He has been on boards for Master Builders of Iowa, Cedar Valley Manufacturers Association, Bremer County Community Foundation, Junior Achievement of Northeast Iowa, Waverly Area Development Group, Farmers Savings Bank, and Hawkeye Community College Foundation.
He’s proud of the Junior Achievement program he brought to Denver schools.
“I’m a firm believer that program has a lot for young people to really see the practical side of what goes on in a community,” he said. “You can only teach so much in your other classes, but to learn how a city operates and how things in the community operate, how banking works, that’s part of the great Junior Achievement program.”
Helen has been extremely active as well, volunteering with North Star Community Services, United Cerebral Palsy and Denver Dollar for Scholars. She also serves on the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa board and UNI College of Education advisory board.
Together they serve on the UNI John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center advisory board and are deeply involved with St. Peter Lutheran Church, where they have taken busloads of youth groups to conventions.
The Schumachers said one of the most rewarding projects was in the Central American country of Guatemala, where they have now traveled four times to help a school for disabled children. Schumacher Elevator had agreed to install an elevator in the four-story school.
“People from our construction department volunteered their time to put it in, which is almost half the cost of the elevator,” Marvin said. “When we saw what these kids did and how they lived over there, and how we lived, we didn’t send them a bill on any of that. We feel pretty good about that project.”
The couple returned a few years later to paint the building and fix it up, and had no trouble finding 27 volunteers to help.
The Schumachers remain active in the business, where their son, Jeff, now serves as chief financial officer. And they said they’ve tapered off a little in their volunteer work now that some of the big community projects are done.
“It is important to us to give back to the community that has given us so much,” Helen said. “We really like to see what’s been happening in Denver, and the excellent school and facilities are the impetus for a lot of that.”
