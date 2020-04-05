You are the owner of this article.
Eight more coronavirus deaths amid 83 additional cases
From the Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa series
DES MOINES – Eight more people across Iowa have died of the coronavirus, according to numbers released by the state on Sunday.

The latest figures bring the death toll to 22.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the additional eight deaths include one elderly adult age 81 or over in Appanoose County, one older adult age 61 to 80 in Johnson County, two older adults and one elderly adult in Polk County, one elderly adult in Linn County, one elderly adult in Scott County and one older adult in Washington County.

The state also saw 83 additional coronavirus cases, according to Sunday’s numbers, bringing the state total to 868.

Black Hawk County added two --- an adult age 18 to 40 and a middle age adult age 41 to 60.

Buchanan County had two additional cases, both adults age 18 to 40, and Allamakee and Clayton counties each added one older adult, ages 61 to 80.

Tama County had one additional case, an older adult age 61-80.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 83 individuals include:

• Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Benton County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years)

• Black Hawk, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age (41-60 years)

• Boone County, 1 middle-age (41-60)

• Buchanan County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

• Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Clarke County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Clayton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Clinton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Hamilton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Henry County, 2 elderly adults (81+)

• Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Jones County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years), 7 elderly adults (81+),

• Louisa County, 1 elderly adult (81+), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Muscatine County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Plymouth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Polk County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Scott County, 3 adults (18-40 years)

• Shelby County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Tama County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Washington County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

There have been an additional 519 negative tests for a total of 9,973 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

More than 10 percent of all positive cases in Iowa are occurring among long term care staff and residents. More than 40 percent of all deaths in Iowa are associated with outbreaks in long-term care facilities, according to state officials.

UPDATE: Coronavirus myths, WHO responds

