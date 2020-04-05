Eight more coronavirus deaths amid 83 additional cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES – Eight more people across Iowa have died of the coronavirus, according to numbers released by the state on Sunday.

The latest figures bring the death toll to 22.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the additional eight deaths include one elderly adult age 81 or over in Appanoose County, one older adult age 61 to 80 in Johnson County, two older adults and one elderly adult in Polk County, one elderly adult in Linn County, one elderly adult in Scott County and one older adult in Washington County.

The state also saw 83 additional coronavirus cases, according to Sunday’s numbers, bringing the state total to 868.

Black Hawk County added two --- an adult age 18 to 40 and a middle age adult age 41 to 60.

Buchanan County had two additional cases, both adults age 18 to 40, and Allamakee and Clayton counties each added one older adult, ages 61 to 80.

Tama County had one additional case, an older adult age 61-80.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 83 individuals include:

• Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Benton County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years)