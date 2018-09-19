WATERLOO — The City of Waterloo hopes to inject some youth into its civic leadership. Specifically, residents who are in 10th through 12th grade.
Student advisers at the city’s schools are encouraging sophomores, juniors and seniors to apply for a position on what will be called the Waterloo Youth City Council. Applications and two letters of recommendation are due Sept. 28.
An initiative of Mayor Quentin Hart, the youth council is designed to empower young people to think critically, debate civilly and forge consensus on issues facing the city. Modeled on successful efforts in other cities, its mission is “to explore, communicate and provide for the needs, problems, issues and activities affecting Waterloo’s youth.”
More information is available by sending an email to waterlooyouthcitycouncil@gmail.com or online at waterlooyouthcityc.wixsite.com/website. Find the application and other instructions under the “More” tab in the top right corner of the home page. Information can also be found on the city’s website, www.ci.waterloo.ia.us, under the “Government” and “Waterloo Youth Council” links.
Questions can be directed to advisers, as well. They are Carol Luce at Columbus Catholic High School, Glen Keith at East High School, Brittney Lund at Expo Alternative Learning Center and Jonathan Grieder at West High School. Representatives will be chosen from each school and an executive board will be drawn from those students.
Luce said organizers also are reaching out to Waterloo Christian School and Valley Lutheran School in Cedar Falls, as well as to students who are home-schooled. She emphasized only those with a Waterloo address should apply.
Letters of recommendation are required from a school staff member and another community member. Luce noted that does not include a parent of the student.
