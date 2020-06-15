Youth advocate to lead UNI-CUE's Classic Upward Bound

“That’s really how my work around youth advocacy started, with my own kids,” said Williams. The arts program she founded grew out of a college class assignment. She also served on Omaha’s school board for five years and was education chairwoman for the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

While the Cedar Valley is smaller and less urban than Omaha, she sees “a larger opportunity to make an impact” as a leader in this community. She hopes to continue to “engage and really be an activist for young people and young people of color” while moving into the new role.

At Upward Bound, she will be succeeding Robert Welch, who has had a short tenure in the position. He started April 20 and is leaving at the end of the month after being offered the executive director position at Tri-County Child & Family Development Council, which operates the region’s Head Start program.

Williams was among the “40-50 applicants” Smith received when the search was started to replace Wilfred “Mickye” Johnson, who retired earlier this year.