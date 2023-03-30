WATERLOO — Imaginations will come alive on stage at the Young Playwright’s Festival Friday through Sunday at the Hope Martin Theatre.

Four plays will be performed. Each is written, directed, acted, designed, staged, and crewed by Bunger, Carver, Central, and Hoover middle school students in collaboration with Black Hawk Children’s Theater.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. Shows are open to the public. Tickets are $5, available at the door, at the Waterloo Community Playhouse box office at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, or online at www.wcpbhct.org.

“It’s an opportunity to really experience live theater. These students are creating something brand new and exploring a creative adventure as a team. Most of these kids have no theatrical experience, so it’s exciting for them. It reinforces our mission to really engage with kids and help them find their voices and creative energy,” said Anita Ross, Waterloo Community Playhouse executive director.

Interested students from each school have spent the last month on their plays. “We appreciate the support of the schools, letting us come in and work with the kids,” she said. “There are 10 to 20 students from each school.”

Ross and teaching assistants Robin Kime, Dani Schmaltz and Sam Cota have been working with students and teachers at multiple after-school sessions each week. “When kids get to a critical point in the plot, they have to figure out what they should do. It’s their decision,” Ross explained.

“They take it and shape it, and it’s been amazing to watch. Teachers we are working with are excited. After school, kids are tired and sometimes cranky, but it’s been so awesome to see their growth. I wish they could know how much they’ve grown and learned,” she said.

Central students came up with a comedy, although “The Library” started out as a mystery. “As the kids went along writing the situations, it became more comical and morphed into a comedy,” explained Crystal Waltz, an Irving Elementary School music teacher who is working with Central students.

“I’ve done drama all my life – my heart is in the theater, so I jumped at the chance to get involved. The students are super-creative and that impressed me. The experience has been rewarding,” said Waltz, who has been music director on WCP musicals, co-writer on an original BHCT production and cast member in WCP/BHCT shows.

She particularly enjoyed observing students’ brainstorming sessions and how they edited and incorporated everyone’s ideas into the script. “It didn’t hit them at first that the play they were writing actually was going to be performed on the main theater stage. It’s been fun to see their excitement grow as they realize what they’ve written will be performed for an audience,” she said.

For various reasons, Carver students have taken a different approach. With a limited amount of time – roughly one week – to write, cast, design, rehearse, and prepare to produce their play, teacher Kelly Carl has treated the process like theater camp. One day was devoted to writing the play; a second day to blocking and practicing the play with actors, and another day for things like set and costume design.

“It’s been fast and furious. It’s been super-fun, and I’m glad Carver gets to be part of it. We have some really awesome, creative kids,” said Carl, who teaches in the gifted and talented program at Carver and Hoover.

“I love getting to work with kids who are being able to use their voices and express themselves creatively. I think it’s been cool for them to see how much they can accomplish in such a short amount of time and walk away feeling proud of their work.”

Each show has a student director and stage manager. Students who aren’t interested in acting are working on backstage crews in costumes, makeup, props, set design, lighting and sound.

Students stepped onto the Hope Martin Stage for the first time earlier this week for technical rehearsals and scene blocking.

“It’s as organized as we can make it, but still chaos,” Ross said, laughing. “All the shows go through tech so the crew knows how and when lights go up and come down, how to do sound, how crews are going to move their furniture and props. We keeping on layering. All of that is a little bit of choreography for kids to learn.”

Waltz agreed. “It’s different once you’re on stage with the set, lights and actors. Then it becomes alive. It’s nice to get that experience, and I hope they’ll be encouraged to get a little more involved in theater,” she noted.

Students will present their plays in dress rehearsal Thursday for a live audience. “Our goal is to run each show twice all the way through, and everybody gets to see what everyone else is doing,” Ross said.

A look back at Black Hawk Children's Theatre shows judy and stink fun games frozen 3.jpg night before christmas reindeer .jpg bhct-best-christmas-1 020617bp-bhct-teribethia-2 020916mp-Boxcar-Children-BHCT-4 bhct Glissandra (left) Pinocchio (Right).JPG bhct Maple (Top) Spruce(Middle) Wallly (Bottom) The 3 wood elves.JPG wcp shakespeare in the garden.jpg Pensive Hyronomous.JPG Queen Bea Hyronomous and Span Balls.JPG korczak children bhct photo 042116mp-Little-Mermaid-BHCT-2 102716tsr-bhct-lion-witch-wardrobe-03 102716tsr-bhct-lion-witch-wardrobe-01 100416tsr-bhct-pippi-longstocking-01.jpg 100416tsr-bhct-pippi-longstocking-05.jpg 040915cc-cat-in-the-hat-bhct-03 021015cc-bhct-snow-white-06 'Romeo and Juliet' 092314bp-bhct-james-giant-peach-4 092314bp-bhct-james-giant-peach-2 040213tsr-bhct-lilly-purple-purse-03 021314tsr-bhct-charlie-brown-01 021314tsr-bhct-charlie-brown-05 "Hundred Dresses" on stage at Black Hawk Children's Theatre amazing-grace-main 110415-BHCT-Phantom-Tollbooth-2 091015cc-bhct-edgar-allan-poe-01