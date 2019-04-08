WAVERLY — Kai Productions is featuring Aaron Haugen, a two-decade volunteer with the Wartburg football team, in its capstone documentary “Not So Fragile” in Wartburg College’s Neumann Auditorium on Thursday.
The documentary tells the emotional story of the Haugen family’s journey with Fragile X Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. “Not So Fragile” is premiering as part of Wartburg’s Research, Internship and Creative Endeavor (RICE) Day. Admission is free.
“Working with the students from the Journalism-Communication Department has been a wonderful experience for our family,” said Marcia Haugen, Aaron’s mother. “We are confident that this documentary will help people understand Fragile X better.”
“Not So Fragile” covers difficult topics concerning people with special needs and highlights the strengths people get from their differences. It gives multiple perspectives on Aaron’s life and diagnosis of Fragile X itself, including the reactions and responses of his family, friends and colleagues. Many of the interviewees will be present at the premier to share this experience with Aaron.
