Year-End Tech Slam highlights creative innovation and digital careers

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa's "Digital Collective" has organized a Year-End Tech Slam that includes conversations over Zoom with digital creators focusing on how they think, collaborate and create.

The events continue the next two Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and feature UNI alums.

Mike Pasley, creative director of Mythical in Los Angeles, on April 26 will offer career advice for how to better express creative ideas to others and navigate the (sometimes) long chain of command and approval process in “Building Creative Consensus: Developing & Presenting Creative Ideas.”

Zach Everman, CEO/founder of Pixel Labs, on May 3 will give advice about hiring digitally creative employees in the Cedar Valley in “Crafting Creative Content in Cedar Falls.”

For links to the free events on Zoom, contact Digital Collective President Ben Neessen at neessbaa@uni.edu. This event is sponsored by the Digital Collective and UNI’s interactive digital studies program.

