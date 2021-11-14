Write-in winners declared for Union, Jesup school board seats with no candidates on ballot

Without a name on the ballot for a seat in two Cedar Valley school board elections Nov. 2, many voters took the opportunity to supply one themselves.

But someone’s name ended up being written in much more than than any other for positions on the Union and Jesup community school district boards.

In unofficial results, Reid Carlson easily had the most write-in votes for the Union Board of Education’s Director District 1 seat, with 47. There were 113 write-in votes and 11 ballots where the spot had been left blank.

Carlson led a field of 40 people, most of whom received one or two votes. His closest competitors got five, four and three votes. Director District 1 encompasses all of La Porte City.

On the Jesup Board of Education, there was more write-in competition for an at-large seat, unofficial results showed. Katy Bell was the clear leader with 186 votes, but Dan Delagardelle received 87 votes. There were also 76 votes for write-ins who got less than 5% of the total, according to the Buchanan County election office.

In addition, the county recorded 710 “under votes,” where ballots were turned in with fewer than three votes for the open seats on the board. Christopher Jung and Dana Miller were the only candidates to file for the three at-large positions.

Three positions were also up for election on the Union board. However, only one was at-large.

Lindsay Pipho received 470 votes for the at-large seat and Maureen Hanson received 443 for the Director District 2 seat. Neither candidate had any challengers and there were minimal write-in votes. Carlson, who ran a write-in campaign, said he intended to get on the ballot for the District 1 position.

“I had planned to submit the paperwork,” said the 44-year-old John Deere accounting manager. “But due to traveling and time, I failed to get the paperwork submitted.”

After results were tallied, Carlson was contacted by Black Hawk County election officials, who told him he received the most votes. He accepted the board position.

He and his wife are graduates of Union High School in La Porte City and have three children enrolled there now. Their oldest child graduated in 2020.

“I think in general it’s important we give back to our communities,” said Carlson. As a board member, he wants to help Union Schools’ students to “receive the support they need to be successful.”

Bell couldn’t be reached for comment Friday about her write-in victory on the Jesup board.

Superintendent Nathan Marting said after getting the results, he reached out to her and she agreed to serve. She and the other newly elected board members will be seated at the Dec. 13 meeting.

