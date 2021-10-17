Workers making progress on new Cedar Falls High School

CEDAR FALLS — A steel framework has risen up in the midst of the construction site where a new Cedar Falls High School is being built.

The structure visible from West 27th Street near PE Center Drive is at the core of the building, including what will be its commons area and academic wing. The school’s main entrance will be directly south of the commons.

Board of Education members got a closer look Thursday at progress on the $112.71 million project. They loaded into all-terrain vehicles to tour the 70-acre parcel west of the UNI-Dome and University of Northern Iowa campus.

“We never say we’re ahead of schedule, but things are going really well,” said Shane Geiselhart of Story Construction. He noted that the project managers are working with good contractors and haven’t been delayed by weather.

Foundations for the 305,000-square-foot high school will be finished “around Thanksgiving,” he said, which will include work on the school stadium east of the building. Stadium foundation work will happen last, in November.

“What they’re finishing right now for the next couple weeks is this (loading) dock and the kitchen area,” Geiselhart noted, on the west end of the building site.

Steel and pre-cast concrete work is expected to continue through winter and be done in the spring. The entire building will be enclosed just over a year from now, by winter 2022, as contractors work toward a summer 2024 completion date for the entire project. That fall, the building will replace the existing school at 1015 Division St.

“We are experiencing some of the supply chain issues that are happening worldwide,” Geiselhart said. Construction managers work to identify those potential problems “and then figure out how to work through them.”

About 20% of the structural steel has been placed so far, he explained. The assembled steel beams are at the north end of the building.

Beams in the commons area, at the center of the school, are a high point of what’s been constructed. The commons, where meals will be served, is a soaring space with a high ceiling. Steel decking is in place on the ground level of the commons.

Below that is a basement that will house the building’s mechanical equipment. At the lower level, the steel structure has been fortified by huge panels of pre-cast concrete.

From the commons and academic wing, Geiselhart said, workers will be moving to the auditorium, which is the “most complex structurally” of the building components. The concrete foundation has already been poured where the orchestra pit will be located.

In addition, “we want to get a good start on paving this fall before winter hits,” he said. The parking lots will be at the south end of the property.

Superintendent Andy Pattee noted, “We’re really pleased with how things are coming together. Very appreciative of our community and their support to have this move forward.”

The project is being funded with $43 million in revenue bonds to be repaid with proceeds from the 1% sales tax and $69.9 million in general obligation bonds, approved by Cedar Falls Community Schools’ voters in June 2019. Those bonds will be repaid with property tax dollars.

