Work-based learning expected to grow as Waterloo Career Center launches day care experience for students

The infant room is being set up for child care at Hawkeye Community College's Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center in this January 2019 file photo.

WATERLOO — Work-based learning experiences like one that will place early childhood education students in a day care are expected to grow at the Waterloo Career Center.

The Board of Education this week approved a memorandum of understanding with Exceptional Persons Inc. that will give those students a paid position. EPI operates the child care facility in Hawkeye Community College’s Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center. It provides child care slots for the company's employees.

Students in the program could sign up for the 100-hour work experience after completing two of its four classes, said Jeff Frost, Waterloo Community Schools' executive director of professional education. They would have to be at least 16 to participate and finish all the work time within the semester.

Participants will still take classes during the day at the Elk Run Preschool. The work experience will be completed at various times outside of class, including evenings and weekends.

The first 20 hours of work will consist of unpaid field experience, which students can use toward their childhood development associate certificate. The remaining 80 hours will be paid work experience, with salary costs split between the district and EPI. 

"The going rate for pay is $10 per hour," Frost told the board.

Superintendent Jane Lindaman noted that students will get a class credit and a paycheck as they learn and work toward a certification.

"That's going to become more the norm," added Frost, in multiple career center programs. Currently, he noted that the district is moving toward paid clinical experience for students in the certified nursing assistant program.

Lindaman said the district is building four levels of job experience into its career programs. It begins with job shadows, where students follow and observe someone at work. That's followed by paid internships like the new early childhood option, quality pre-apprenticeships, and registered apprenticeships.

"We're a little bit larger district and so we have more opportunities to offer a continuum of work-based learning experiences," she explained. "Students can go a long way in Waterloo Schools as far as getting payment but also getting really authentic experiences. We actually have some really exciting things in the works."

Education Reporter

I cover local schools and higher education for The Courier, where I’ve been a reporter for the past two decades. I’m a Minnesota native and have previously worked for newspapers there and in Illinois.

