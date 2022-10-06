 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Women in Politics scholarship benefit set for Tuesday

NEW UNI logo

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa department of political science will hold its Women in Politics bipartisan scholarship benefit Tuesday.

The benefit helps celebrate the contributions of Iowa women in public service while raising money for the Women in Politics scholarship fund, awarded to UNI undergraduate students studying political science or public administration with an interest in public service. The scholarship is supported by an advisory board of over two dozen women business and community leaders, co-chaired by Doris J. Kelley and the Rev. Cathy Young. No information was available on the time or place the benefit will take place.

This year’s event will feature a presentation by Col. Beth A. Behn, chief of transportation/commandant, U.S. Army Transportation School. She is a native of Cedar Falls.

Register online by Friday at givecampus.com/campaigns/30503/donations/new. Cost for the fundraiser is $50 per person. Those looking to support the scholarship, but who are unable to attend, can donate via the online link.

