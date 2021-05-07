With finalist visits complete, University of Northern provost decision expected this summer

Two of the finalists are currently working on the East Coast and one is on the West Coast. The fourth candidate is already on the University of Northern Iowa campus. The three others have connections to the Midwest – one is originally from Illinois and the other two earned their doctorates in Michigan.

Bass, a 25-year faculty member at UNI, is professor and dean of the College of Social & Behavioral Sciences. She also served in the role of provost for eight months in 2016-17 when Wohlpart was the university’s interim president. She was an undergraduate at California State University, Bakersfield, and earned a master’s degree and doctorate at the University of Arizona.

Herrera is a Chicago native now serving as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Mercy College in metropolitan New York. He earned bachelor’s and masters degrees at Northern Illinois University and a doctorate at Kansas State University. He spent 15 years of his career at Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo.