Windows on Waterloo presentation features superintendent

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Foundation is hosting a free Zoom presentation Wednesday at 11 a.m. featuring Jared Smith, the superindent of Waterloo Community Schools.
During the Windows on Waterloo event, Smith will be providing insights and updates on how his first year in the district is going and initiatives he is excited about for the future. Community members may join the presentation by contacting Paige Price, the foundation’s program manager, at paige.price@wloocommunityfoundation.org.
Windows on Waterloo is an educational series that serves to highlight community organizations and the good work that they do.