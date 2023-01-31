 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Windows on Waterloo presentation features superintendent

  • 0
Waterloo Schools 1

Superintendent Jared Smith speaks during Waterloo Community Schools' staff opening day event last fall at West High School's E.W. Kersenbrock Auditorium.

 CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Foundation is hosting a free Zoom presentation Wednesday at 11 a.m. featuring Jared Smith, the superindent of Waterloo Community Schools.

During the Windows on Waterloo event, Smith will be providing insights and updates on how his first year in the district is going and initiatives he is excited about for the future. Community members may join the presentation by contacting Paige Price, the foundation’s program manager, at paige.price@wloocommunityfoundation.org.

Windows on Waterloo is an educational series that serves to highlight community organizations and the good work that they do.

This morning's top headlines: Monday, Jan. 30

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Pakistan suicide bombing: Clean-up and rescue operations continue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News