DAVENPORT — Most teachers are white women. Most school administrators are white. This is true of the entire United States, and it’s certainly true in Iowa.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 80% of teachers in public elementary and secondary schools were white in the 2015-16 school year. In Iowa, that trend is even more pronounced: Every single district in the state had teaching staffs that were more than 92% white in 2018.
Districts are facing pressure to recruit, hire and retain more diverse teachers, especially if the district is urban or diverse. For low-income black students, having at least one black teacher in elementary school reduces their probability of dropping out of school by 29%, a 2017 Johns Hopkins study found. The same study showed black students with black teachers also had higher test scores.
Some of Iowa’s biggest, most diverse districts say they have an added barrier to hiring those teachers, though: the licensure requirements set by the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners.
They say the requirements are overly “burdensome” for out-of-state candidates, forcing them to recruit only from in-state institutions, who themselves are working to increase the diversity of their students. In 2018, for instance, the University of Northern Iowa graduated 793 students — undergraduate and graduate — with teaching credentials. Of those, the university reported 54 minority students, and another 34 whose race was “unknown.”
Colleges and universities are trying to recruit more diverse students. School districts are trying to “grow their own,” with programming and mentorship opportunities targeted at current employees and students, to encourage them to consider teaching.
But those programs take time. In the meantime, some districts say breaking down or easing those barriers to hiring out-of-state teachers would address demographic disparities between student populations and teaching staffs.
Licensure
Every year, the Iowa Association of School Boards calls for its members to submit legislative resolutions for the board to use when advocating with legislative influencers. Unsurprisingly, those resolutions are almost always about money, whether for technology, preschool, mental health, special education or staff wages.
In their 2019 legislative resolutions, just two of the IASB’s 31 items did not directly call or reference funding, taxes, fees or increasing resources: giving school boards local control over their school calendars and calling for the adoption of alternative teacher licensure options and creating reciprocity agreements with other states “so as to increase diversity among our certified teachers and administrators.”
Reciprocity agreements intend to allow flexibility for teachers moving across state lines, but it does not guarantee unconditional recognition. States may still require their own assessments or exams, though some will waive that requirement with enough teaching experience.
Ultimately, the IASB didn’t select licensure as one of its legislative priorities. Still, Communications Director Tammy Votava said the IASB supported all 31 items on the platform.
Shanlee McNally, president of the Waterloo Board of Education, said their board submitted licensure to the IASB because they believed creating reciprocity agreements with other states would help districts “be flexible” in the face of a teaching shortage, both in Iowa and nationwide.
“It’s important to us to make sure we’re attracting and retaining the most highly qualified people. For us, if we’re limited by where that best candidate might be … having hands tied to only look at Iowa, that’s not a great way to go,” she said. “We feel it’s very important that our staff mirrors the population of our district.”
Waterloo’s students were 47.7% white and 27.4% black in 2018; the teaching staff was 94% white and 4.6% black, according to the Department of Education.
The Quad-City Times reached out to five of Iowa’s largest and most diverse districts: Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Des Moines, Iowa City and Waterloo. All of these districts had a student population that was at least 18% black in 2018.
None of the four districts that responded think creating reciprocity agreements will entirely dissolve any barriers to diversifying their staff, but three said they felt it would be a major help. The fourth, Iowa City, said reciprocity did not come up often in that regard.
“I think it’d be a huge deal,” said Kingsley Botchway, chief officer of human resources and equity for the Waterloo Schools district. “Iowa is a state that doesn’t have some of the attractions that other states have. We sell Iowa on the family, the values, the quality of life. But if coming here means you have to spend more money on classes … (licensure) is an added barrier.”
Out-of-state transfers
The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is charged with establishing and enforcing “rigorous standards” for Iowa’s educational practitioners. In practice, that primarily pertains to the licensure system, including the consideration of waiver applications.
Like many states, Iowa requires teaching candidates, including those from out of state, to pass a mandatory assessment, which can be waived with three years of out-of-state teaching experience. However, an applicant must also complete at least 75% of the coursework for one of Iowa’s teaching endorsements, which includes everything from foreign languages, to core subjects, to talented and gifted programs, to reading specializations. Without the majority of an endorsement, no license can be issued unless a waiver request is reviewed and granted.
Ann Lebo, director of the board of educational examiners, responded to several phone messages and emails requesting a phone conversation with an email that referred back to the board’s own website. While the Times’ email requests included a list of questions the reporter wanted to discuss, Lebo’s email did not respond to all of them, including inquiries about any recent discussions to revisit Iowa’s licensure process or for comment regarding some districts’ claims that it was influencing diversity efforts.
“I don’t believe BOEE is trying to intentionally hurt anything,” said Tiffany O’Hara, director of human resources for certified staff in Des Moines. “They’re holding a very rigorous standard for teaching, and I applaud them for that. We want the highest-caliber people in classrooms. But there has to be a little bit of exploration about what’s driving that.”
Iowa’s reciprocity practices are in line with the National Association of State Directors of Teacher Education and Certification, Lebo said via email. The NASDTEC Interstate Agreement allows states to have additional requirements for those coming from another jurisdiction, though the website says some jurisdictions consider themselves “full-reciprocity,” and do not have other requirements. Iowa considers experience only if the state from which a teacher is transferring has a tiered licensure system, which grants different licenses based on experience. Only about half of the states in the U.S. have such a system.
While districts stressed “flexibility” and insisted reciprocity isn’t the same as “watering down” requirements, not everyone agrees. Molly Donahue, representative for Iowa House District 68 who’s been a teacher for decades, is strongly opposed to establishing reciprocity agreements without any sort of collaboration between schools to guarantee the requirements are the same.
“As a school teacher, I understand the premise of wanting to have reciprocal relationships, but I’m in a position where I have watched for 29 years, the erosion of our education,” she said. “Ultimately, everybody needs to raise their standards, including Iowa. … I don’t want Iowa to lower their standards just to accommodate someone from out of state coming in.”
Who’s coming?
If a teacher or administrator is willing to go through the process to become certified, they usually have a specific reason for wanting to come to Iowa, multiple districts said.
“We may hire one or two or three who are willing to address the licensure barrier because they really want to be here, typically, for another reason,” Waterloo Superintendent Jane Lindaman said.
Joseph Parker, principal at Waterloo East High School, wanted to move to the Midwest to be closer to family, Lindaman said.
“He ended up having to take six classes, which he’s doing right now,” she said. “The question that I had to ask him, even though we wanted him, was ‘are you sure you want to do that?’ ”
“The recruiting pitch is, ‘Hey come to Iowa, but just so you know, it’s going to take a few classes for you to teach here.’ That doesn’t work,” Botchway said.
Growing your own
Reciprocity agreements and licensure changes aside, the educators said it’s important to invest in “grow your own” programs to encourage their own students to take up the mantle of teaching.
“We need to grow our own in Iowa if we want to fix some of the things in education,” Donahue said, emphasizing the importance of investing in Iowa’s African American and Latino communities, in particular. “We’ve done all kinds of recruiting, and it hasn’t worked.”
Part of the problem, she said, was that teachers plucked from out of state may struggle with getting to know the area or culture of Iowa and may feel like they lack a community among mostly white staff.
“I have 30 years of teaching experience. Does that make me experienced to walk into the rural southern United States? Probably not. I don’t know the area or the culture,” Donahue said. “I think there’s a lot more to it.”
In Waterloo, the district worked with Wartburg College to help staff who were paras or teachers to become teachers or administrators.
“Iowa doesn’t have the diversity that exists in some other states, so if we want to diversify our staff, it becomes really challenging,” Lindaman said.
Even with a consensus that “grow your own” programs are worthwhile, the time required for those students to grow into teachers forces a waiting game that not all districts want to play.
“While we try to figure out how to work through the situation we have, we’d love to recruit teachers and administrators from out of state,” Botchway said.
But like last year, the IASB is not making licensure a legislative priority for the next session, even while continuing to support the districts that submit it as a resolution.
“It’s definitely not a high priority. In the long run, there are very few people who do this,” Donahue said. “I don’t know right now how many people are coming to Iowa. Iowa isn’t someplace you want to come right now if you’re an educator. And I don’t think that has anything to do with reciprocity.”
