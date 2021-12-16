While East High dealt with two possible threats Tuesday, parents were only told about one

WATERLOO — East High dealt with two purported threats to the school Tuesday, neither of which were substantiated by authorities.

One of them involving a social media post actually pertaining to a school by the same name in Wichita, Kan., led the administration to send an email communication to families quashing the rumor.

The other social media threat – aimed at East, West and Cedar Falls high schools – was taken care of quickly with no communication to families. That threat was traced to a 16-year-old East High student, who Waterloo Police said was cited for intimidation with a weapon. The student didn’t have an actual weapon.

As a result of the charge, though, that incident was reported by media outlets. Some, including a person who contacted The Courier about the matter, accused the school of lying to parents where their children's safety was concerned.

Waterloo Community Schools on Thursday sent an email to East High staff and parents explaining that these were two different incidents. The message, which the district shared with The Courier, noted that it "was absolutely true" the incident communicated to parents originated in a different state and had no impact on the school.

"The perception and concern we’re hearing about is that these two issues were the same and we didn’t communicate accurately," said the email message. "Please know that these are unrelated issues AND this second incident was not communicated to staff or families because we typically don’t communicate about incidents which pose no threat and do not disrupt the school environment and which are specific to one student for reasons of confidentiality laws to which we are bound."

District spokeswoman Akwi Nji said if there would have been a substantiated threat to the school, communication with families would have occurred. But, as stated in Thursday's message, it "was very clear to administration fairly immediately" there was no credible threat in this situation. It goes on to say that all threats are treated as substantiated until proven otherwise and that even if one isn't credible it can lead to disciplinary action and criminal charges.

"We have really effective processes and procedures and protocols to maintain the safety of our schools," said Nji. In addition, "we really rely on our students, our staff and our families to be in communication" about any concerns. "So we don't want that to stop."

She urged parents to have conversations with their kids about what they are posting on social media to ensure that they understand the potential consequences of their actions. Like the incident with the East student, the district is concerned with any post "that implies the safety of the school may be compromised," said Nji.

