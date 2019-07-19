WATERLOO — A group of West High School English language learners started preparing for college this summer with the help of a new University of Northern Iowa program.
UNI’s culture and intensive English program partnered with the school in the four-week course incorporating English instruction with career and educational opportunities. Twenty-one West students who will be juniors and seniors this fall participated in the English language learners college preparatory summer program, which ended last Friday.
The program provides international students with intensive academic English language instruction and a cultural orientation in preparation for study at UNI or other institutions of higher learning.
West students spent Monday through Thursday mornings at UNI’s downtown Center for Urban Education for 16 hours of English instruction per week. They also participated in a variety of activities at UNI’s Cedar Falls campus on Fridays that exposed them to academic college life and allowed them to explore future career opportunities.
Students received a UNI and CIEP college preparatory certificate of completion, one English elective credit toward high school graduation, a waiver for the UNI application fee and a $320 deferred admittance fee to the university. The students will continue working with CIEP throughout the academic year.
For more information about this program or the CIEP, go online to uni.edu/ciep.
