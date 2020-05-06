West senior earns full-ride scholarship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — West High School senior and National Merit Finalist Isaac Yoder has been awarded a college-sponsored Merit Scholarship.

He will attend the University of Florida on a full-ride scholarship. The scholarship includes books, transportation, housing, computer and cell phone.

From approximately 1.6 million students who entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program, only about 16,000 were named semifinalists. They were designated on a state representational basis, in proportion to each state’s percentage of the national total of graduating high school seniors.

In order to advance in the competition and be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, a semifinalist had to become a finalist by fulfilling several requirements that included submitting a detailed scholarship application and presenting a record of high academic performance.

All winners of about 7,500 National Merit Scholarships were chosen from the group of approximately 15,000 distinguished Finalists.

