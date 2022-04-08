West music students participate in Chicago workshops, visit attractions

WATERLOO — Students from West High School's choir, orchestra and band programs left Friday on a music department trip to Chicago.

About 86 students are participating in the voluntary trip, which includes educational band, choir and orchestra workshops at VanderCook School of Music. The groups will also tour several fun and educational attractions during the weekend trip. The music department typically plans out-of-state travel involving a performance or clinic experience every three years.

"Our students will have the chance to work with collegiate directors who will reinforce many of the concepts being taught in our music classrooms at West," band director Jason Dobbs said in an email. "We try to expose our musicians to different perspectives and unique techniques that may spark deeper understanding of musical concepts they can apply in their choir, orchestra and band experience at West HS. Our hope is that our students will return from this trip even more enthused about music and have some additional understanding they can share with their fellow classmates."

Students will also visit the Museum of Science and Industry, the John Hancock Tower observation deck, Navy Pier, and the Shedd Aquarium or Field Museum. The group will attend the Broadway musical "The King and I" at Drury Lane Theater.

"From a cultural perspective, our students will (be) learning about a different area of the United States and some of the iconic sites that are unique to Chicago," said Dobbs. "For many of our students, they may have never been to a large city like Chicago and the wonderful museums and other landmarks they will get to experience. Going on music trips is also a way for our kids to bond more deeply as a school community by sharing memorable experiences together."

