WATERLOO — Rainy weather nixed one of the two marching band competitions that West and Independence high schools planned to participate in Saturday.
“We drove down to Prairie (High School in Cedar Rapids),” said West co-director Danny Kleinheinz, where the marching band was scheduled to compete in Bands Across the Prairie. “The rain didn’t let up.” The Class 4A portion of the event was canceled, but students did get to participate in a clinic with judges in the school’s band room.
Independence planned to attend the same event. “We chose not to compete in the rain in the morning,” said director David Lang.
Both bands went on to perform at the Five Seasons Marching Band Invitational, also in Cedar Rapids, as planned. Kleinheinz said his students had a chance to watch more of the other bands than in past years since their portion of the Prairie event was canceled.
West’s show is “Aladdin,” drawing on songs from both the movies and the Broadway musical. Independence’s show is “Rise,” featuring the songs “Inferno” by Robert W. Smith, “Rise” by Katy Perry, and “The Firebird Suite” by Igor Stravinsky.
“In the evening, we got first place in our class,” said Lang. The 90-member band is in Class 3A, where seven bands were competing. The band also won best drum major, best hornline and best percussion.
“We scored a 90.9 for our final score,” he added. “It was also the highest score of the night. “
Lang said the band exceeded his expectations for the performance. “We really didn’t get any rehearsal time in because of the rain and the mud” during the previous week. They rehearsed last Monday night and did one run-through of the show Thursday and Friday.
West got third out of five 4A bands competing in the invitational. “The performance didn’t really reflect all the hard work the kids put in during the past few weeks,” said Kleinheinz.
Both bands will perform at the Iowa High School Music Association marching band festival Saturday at Waterloo Memorial Stadium. They will be among 15 northeast Iowa bands at the event, along with East and Cedar Falls high schools. East, West and Independence high school bands will then compete in the ValleyFest Showdown that evening in West Des Moines.
