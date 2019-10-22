WATERLOO — Directors of the West and Independence high school marching bands said their students turned in strong weekend performances.
Both traveled to competitions Saturday. It was the Mid-Iowa Band Championships in Ankeny for West High School and the Waukee Marching Invitational for Independence High School.
Danny Kleinheinz, West co-director, said students performed “two really nice shows, the best shows the band has had in the last couple years.” West also had its last home football game Friday. “It was a good way to end the season.
“The last couple years have been pretty tough for us because of rain,” he noted. Such weather makes it difficult for the 155-member band to be outside on the field to polish its show, with 12 lost practices this year and 25 last year.
At the Mid-Iowa Championships, West took second out of two Class 4A bands, competing against West Des Moines’ Valley High School. West High also earned best color guard honors. “The kids did a really good job,” said Kleinheinz.
West’s show is “Aladdin,” which draws on songs from both the movies and the Broadway musical.
At the Waukee Marching Invitational, Independence took top awards among bands of its size. “We got first place in Class 3A,” said director David Lang. The 90-member band also won outstanding drum majors, color guard and winds awards.
“It was a perfect day,” he said, noting the 60-degree temperature when the band performed. “One of the first performances of the year where all the conditions were in our favor.”
It followed a week where the band was able to practice outside due to cooperative weather and implement some changes in its show. The band will perform again Friday at Independence’s final home football game. Then it has one more competition, the Bands of America Grand National Marching Championships Nov. 15 in Indianapolis.
The band’s show is “Rise,” featuring songs by Robert W. Smith, Katy Perry and Igor Stravinsky.
