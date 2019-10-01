WATERLOO — Two area marching bands won awards Saturday as they started their competitive seasons.
West High School got third out of seven 4A bands and won the best color guard category at the Linn-Mar Marching Band Festival in Marion. A total of 15 bands were competing in all classes.
Independence High School got sixth out of 24 bands and was the top of two Class A bands in the preliminaries for the first Bands of America Iowa regional championship at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. The band also won awards for outstanding music performance, outstanding general effect and outstanding visual performance in Class A.
Additionally, “we got to the finals and got to compete against a lot of larger schools,” said David Lang, director of the 90-member band. Independence was eighth out of the 10 bands that advanced to the finals in all classes.
Danny Kleinheinz, co-director of the 155-member West band, praised his students’ performance.
“They did as well as we hoped they would do,” he said. “We were able only to do three of the four movements” in the band’s show, “Aladdin,” which draws on songs from both the movies and the Broadway musical. Kleinheinz noted that they plan to have the whole show on the field for two Cedar Rapids contests they will participate in next Saturday.
As a smaller band, Lang said, “We were not expecting to be in the finals.” His students, who had their full show on the field, did an “amazing” job. “It was definitely our best performance of the year.”
The band’s show is “Rise,” featuring the songs “Inferno” by Robert W. Smith, “Rise” by Katy Perry, and “The Firebird Suite” by Igor Stravinsky.
Independence, West and East high school marching bands will all compete Saturday at Bands Across the Prairie. West and Independence will also participate in the Five Seasons Marching Band Invitational. Both contests are in Cedar Rapids.
