West High water main break postpones Friday basketball game, Saturday testing

  Updated
Unfolding Futures Waterloo Schools logo vertical

WATERLOO — Due to a water main break at West High School, the sophomore and varsity boys basketball games scheduled for tonight against Cedar Falls High School are postponed. A new date has not yet been scheduled.

The ACT testing scheduled for Saturday at West High will be rescheduled. Students will receive additional information on a new date for testing through ACT.

