West High water main break postpones Friday basketball game, Saturday testing

WATERLOO — Due to a water main break at West High School, the sophomore and varsity boys basketball games scheduled for tonight against Cedar Falls High School are postponed. A new date has not yet been scheduled.
The ACT testing scheduled for Saturday at West High will be rescheduled. Students will receive additional information on a new date for testing through ACT.
PHOTOS: Waterloo East at Waterloo West boys' and girls' basketball doubleheader
BBall West vs. East 5
Waterloo West seniors Sahara Williams, center, and Halli Poock, right, combined for 38 points against Waterloo East on Tuesday at West.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall West vs. East 10
Waterloo East senior Quentin Hart squares up for a three point shot against Waterloo West on Tuesday at West.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall West vs. East 9
Waterloo East senior Kewone Jones drives to the basket against Waterloo West on Tuesday at West.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall West vs. East 12
Waterloo West senior Si'Marion Anderson drives through the lane as Waterloo East senior Kewone Jones defends on Tuesday at West.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall West vs. East 1
Waterloo East junior Ruthie Hulton drives the ball down the baseline against Waterloo West on Tuesday at West.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall West vs. East 4
Waterloo West freshman Lyvia Torrez takes a shot in the paint against Waterloo East on Tuesday at West.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall West vs. East 8
The Waterloo East student section erupts after the Trojans score against Waterloo West on Tuesday at West.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall West vs. East 2
Waterloo East junior Jaelah Stanford dribbles down court against Waterloo West on Tuesday at West.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall West vs. East 13
Waterloo West senior Dayton Bruce drives down the baseline against Waterloo East on Tuesday at West.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall West vs. East 14
The Waterloo West student section erupts after the Wahawks score against Waterloo East on Tuesday at West.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall West vs. East 3
Waterloo West junior Danica Wrage drives to the basket against Waterloo East on Tuesday at West.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall West vs. East 6
Waterloo East senior Jamauryus Bradford-Gates drives the ball to the basket as Waterloo West senior Dayton Bruce defends on Tuesday at West.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall West vs. East 7
Waterloo East senior Jameel Montgomery drives to the baseline as Waterloo West senior Si'Marion Anderson defends on Tuesday at West.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall West vs. East 11
Waterloo West senior Keishaun Pendleton goes for the layup as Waterloo East senior Quentin Hart defends on Tuesday at West.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
