West High supporters received honor

WATERLOO — West High School presented The Iowa High School Athletic Association “Friend of School” award to Beth and Jeff Conrey at a virtual Athletic Booster Club meeting this week.
The award is presented to people who support activities in their respective school districts and enjoy working on behalf of students.
Athletic Director, Dr. Anthony W. Pappas of West High School stated, “The Conreys are very deserving of this award. They have worked hard for West High School over many, many years in several different capacities.”
