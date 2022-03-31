West High students stage walkout to protest transgender athlete ban

WATERLOO — About 100 students walked out of West High School on Thursday afternoon to protest a new law requiring athletes to participate on sports teams that correspond to their biological gender.

Under House File 2416, signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds on March 3, transgender athletes can't join a team for the sex with which they identify. The law particularly emphasizes that only biological females may participate in girls' and women's sports at schools, colleges and universities in Iowa.

Shortly before 1:15 p.m., students began trickling out of the building and gathered on the north side of the school. Several carried signs with messages like "Support trans athletes," "It's okay to be gay," "Gay is not a bad word" and "Being yourself and doing what you love should not be illegal."

Freshman Perceus Batista-Pedro, a member of West's gay-straight alliance, addressed the crowd using a bullhorn.

"I organized this protest because I'm angry," she said, recounting Reynolds' signing of the bill on transgender athletes. "That bill is discriminatory, benefits nobody and hurts everybody.

"None of them deserves that," she said of the ban. "You want to play sports, what's so bad about that? ... This horrible bill says it is in place for the fairness of sports."

Batista-Pedro particularly objected to the inclusion of students below the college level, where she said sports are intended "to teach kids skills, give them social connections." Transgender students, she added, want the same opportunities that everybody else has for that.

Organizers chose Thursday for the walkout because it was International Transgender Day of Visibility, which has been marked annually since 2009.

Batista-Pedro said there have been an "astronomical" number of anti-LGBTQ bills going through state legislatures across the country this year. She noted that during 2021 "375 trans people were murdered, and those were only the ones reported."

That was the number reported Nov. 11 by Transgender Europe's Transrespect versus Transphobia Worldwide research project's annual report.

"The reality that we face, many of us are discriminated against at school, at home, at jobs," said Batista-Pedro. "We want to be ourselves."

A series of other students spoke, their words cheered by those in attendance. Some speakers emphasized the importance of standing up for transgender students even if you don't identify as a member of that group.

"Everyone who is participating is participating to make change in transgender lives," said freshman Allison Wallsteadt.

Students spoke for most of the class period they had walked out of and then chanted "Protect trans youth!" They filed back into the school through the main entrance in time for the next class period.

Waterloo Community Schools spokeswoman Akwi Nji said participants in the student-organized, student-led protest will be counted absent for the period they were out of class, as has been done in similar situations.

