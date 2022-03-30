West High students competing for $250 grants after writing proposals for charities in class

WATERLOO — A project underway in some West High School composition classes answers the perennial student question "What does this assignment have to do with real life?"

For the fourth year, Kelly McLean's Composition 2 classes include a charitable giving project where the students – all seniors – research an organization and write a grant proposal. Students are also doing the project in sections of the class that Josef Kadlec began teaching last year.

"The writing you do in college is not necessarily the writing you do in the workplace," said McLean, of why she incorporated the project into the class. "I wanted them to understand, too, they would become part of a community as an adult." She believes it is important for students to "find something in their community they want to support."

Writing the grants is not just an academic exercise. After their work is completed, a group of community members will read the grant proposals. The proposal ranked the highest for each of the four classes will be funded, with a $250 grant awarded to the organizations those students chose.

"I have funded it out of my pocket before, but we have four sections of it this time," said McLean. In previous years, there were one to three sections of the class, which earns concurrent community college and high school credit.

She and Kadlec decided to pursue a grant to fund the expense this year and won a $1,000 Excellence in Education Enrichment Grant from the R.J. McElroy Trust.

Students create a portfolio made up of the work they do in a three-step process that is graded by the teachers and reviewed by the readers.

"We researched our organization, wrote an informational paper," said Alen Dizderic, a student in McLean's class. Afterwards, they wrote their grant proposals.

"Basically, we're just trying to get information on nonprofits," said Jaid Domatov, another student. All of them had to interview someone at the organizations they chose. Domatov chose the Boys & Girls Club of the Cedar Valley, because of its focus on youths – and she used to attend their programs.

Ruby Chris, another classmate, chose the Beyond Pink Team, a Cedar Valley breast cancer awareness and advocacy group.

"I personally picked one that I had never heard of," she said, but the organization's mission is close to her heart. "I had a family member with breast cancer," Chris noted, as did her best friend's mom.

"They raise money to help with the cancer treatments," she explained. Beyond Pink can also help pay for transportation, groceries and bills. "Getting that treatment does have a huge affect on your financial needs."

Students are currently working on the third step – preparing argument papers to critique someone else's proposal and defend their own. The steps are designed to met the outcomes for Composition 2. Among those are doing research, writing an argument paper and engaging in discussion.

But in the case of critiquing other grant proposals, some of the students were struggling a bit with the intent.

"It feels weird to go against another organization," said student Journey Shipman. "They're all here to do good."

Dizderic chose IMPACT, which "assists families in need" with rent, food and other essentials across five counties in the Des Moines metro area. He said the argument paper is just another part of the learning process.

"It's kind of fun. You get to learn more about the organization," he noted, by comparing and contrasting it with his choice. "It's really cool to me. I learned a lot."

McLean said the positive impacts for students who do the project sometimes spill outside of the classroom. This year has been no exception.

"One of the students started volunteering at that organization," she said, after choosing to write a grant request. In another case where a student chose the Beyond Pink Team, she ended up interviewing the nurse who worked with her mom while going through breast cancer treatments.

"Not all stories are that way, but it is nice when that happens," said McLean.

She recruits community members to read the grant proposals and is "always looking for people" who are interested in helping. She can be contacted through West High at (319) 433-2700.

