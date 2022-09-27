West High School places fifth at marching band invitational

WATERLOO — West High School’s marching band is drilling down on its performances for several more games and competitions.

On Saturday, the band placed fifth out of six 4A bands competing at the Linn-Mar Marching Band Festival in Marion.

“We did pretty well,” band director Jason Dobbs said. “We improved a lot from our first two home games. Fourth, fifth and sixth places were within a couple tenths of a point.”

The band is made up of 90 brass, woodwind, percussion and color guard members. This year’s show is “Return of the Samurai,” which tells a fictional story about Japanese samurai and “evokes moods and visuals of that,” Dobbs said.

The set was scored in six categories that include the music itself, visuals, step styles, horn angles, formations – as well as specific judges for the percussion section and color guard.

Dobbs said judges comment on a video of their performance, which band members can watch to critique themselves. Immediately after the performance there also was a clinician on site to give immediate feedback.

This week, the musicians will work on their final song, which they have not performed yet. They’ll also clean up their first two songs by getting formations in order and memorizing the music.

This upcoming Saturday, the band will travel to Cedar Rapids to compete in two shows. The first will be Bands Across the Prairie in the morning and then the Five Seasons Marching Invitational that night. East High School will also compete in Bands Across the Prairie.

The week after that, West, East, Cedar Falls and other area high school marching bands will travel to the Iowa High School Music Association marching band festival hosted by Dubuque Senior High. West will then immediately drive to West Des Moines Valley High School to participate in the Valley Showdown that evening.

Dobbs said the band is mostly freshman and sophomores.

“Forty-seven percent have never marched and played in marching band,” he said.

The band also performs at every home game. There will be two more, with the next performance Oct. 7.