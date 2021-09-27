West High School performs at Linn-Mar Marching Band Festival

WATERLOO — West High School's band started its competitive season Saturday, which was the first contest for most of the students.

The school placed fourth among 4A bands in the Linn-Mar Marching Band Festival. The event took place at the Linn-Mar High School stadium in Marion and included six schools in that class plus the host band.

"It went pretty well for the first time out," said co-director Jason Dobbs. He noted that, with the band not marching last year, "about 60%" of the students had "never been in that situation" before. There are 82 students in the marching band this fall.

For most juniors and sophomores, cancellation of marching contests last year meant this is their first time in a competition. Freshman in band at West can opt out of marching until their sophomore year, and many do.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The band is performing the show “Decomposers: Bach from the Grave.” It’s based on the organ music of classical composer Johann Sebastian Bach.

"We didn't perform the full show," said Dobbs. "We did the first two movements completely with the drill and the props. ... I was pleased with how things went."