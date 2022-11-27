 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West High School class of 1962 establishes scholarship fund

WATERLOO — The West High School class of 1962 marked its 60th reunion by establishing a scholarship fund at the Waterloo Community Foundation.

Knowing this was the final reunion the group would share, classmates Jim McGreevey, David Kyner, Marcia Lieberman, and Denny and Barb Dietz dreamed of a way to preserve the legacy of the class of 1962 and invest in the future generations of West graduates. Fellow classmates can make contributions to the fund that are distributed through the scholarship.

The $1,000 scholarship will be available annually to a graduating senior at the school who can demonstrate financial need. It will be renewable for one additional year if the student maintains a 3.3 GPA while attending a two- or four-year public school in Iowa. The student must also successfully manage academic learning with extracurricular activities, volunteering or work.

To learn more about the West High Class of 1962 Scholarship Fund or about setting up a fund with the Waterloo Community Foundation, go online to wloocommunityfoundation.org.

