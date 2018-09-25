WATERLOO — Rainy weather this fall has slowed down the West High School marching band’s progress on its field show.
The band, which includes more than 170 students, placed fifth out of eight 4A bands Saturday at the Linn-Mar Marching Band Festival in Marion. West’s color guard won the best color guard award at the event.
“The kids did a good job,” said co-director Danny Kleinheinz, noting they “performed really well and represented the school in a positive light.” However, he added, “we lost a lot of time because of the weather.”
WATERLOO — It was all a matter of timing Friday as West High School band members worked on a…
Last week, the band was outside marching Tuesday, but couldn’t do that again until a Saturday practice before the festival due to rain or soggy turf at the school. As a result, they worked on music inside but did not learn all of the field choreography.
“We had three of the four movements on the field,” said Kleinheinz, and played all of the music. West’s show is based on “Chess: The Musical,” written in the 1980s.
“We’ll make a lot of improvements this week for the homecoming game,” said Kleinheinz, which is Friday at Waterloo Memorial Stadium.
The band has additional marching contests in the weeks after that. On Oct. 6, West will perform at the Iowa High School Music Association State Marching Band Festival, which it is doing in Cedar Rapids this year, and at ValleyFest Showdown in West Des Moines. West will perform at the Mid-Iowa Band Championships in Ankeny on Oct. 14 to finish its competitive marching season.
