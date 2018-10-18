WATERLOO — West High School recently celebrated homecoming.
Members of the homecoming court included, from left, front row, Abbey Winder, Madelyn Solomon, Ryleigh Atkins, Kaylissa Arndorfer, Ajla Rizvic, Abigail Payne, Quita Jackson, Shelby Bass and Ajla Sivic; and back row, Noah Conkling, Kobe Smith, Mac Pedro, Chase Pabst, Tanner Pollock, Brenden Burton, Samuel Ludens, Micah Berger and Noah Susong.
Susong and Jackson were selected king and queen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.