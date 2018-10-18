Try 1 month for 99¢
West Homecoming Court

The West High Homecoming Court

WATERLOO — West High School recently celebrated homecoming.

Members of the homecoming court included, from left, front row, Abbey Winder, Madelyn Solomon, Ryleigh Atkins, Kaylissa Arndorfer, Ajla Rizvic, Abigail Payne, Quita Jackson, Shelby Bass and Ajla Sivic; and back row, Noah Conkling, Kobe Smith, Mac Pedro, Chase Pabst, Tanner Pollock, Brenden Burton, Samuel Ludens, Micah Berger and Noah Susong.

Susong and Jackson were selected king and queen.

