West High Homecoming

Front, Erin Rankin, Endrina Huseinovic, Maya Van Erem, Anela Osmic, Sydney Burt, Abigail Nathe, Jalynn Gomez, Lauren Conrey, and Sydney Meeks; and back, CC Young, DaQuavion Walker, Carter Maske, Brady Buckley, Isaac Tolbert, Thatcher Hollis, Caleb Haag, Mondre Lagow and Deyton Love.

WATERLOO — West High School celebrated homecoming recently.

CC Young and Erin Rankin were chosen homecoming king and queen.

Other members of the court were Brady Buckley, Sydney Burt, Lauren Conrey, Jalynn Gomez, Caleb Haag, Thatcher Hollis, Endrina Huseinovic, Mondre Lagow, Deyton Love, Carter Maske, Sydney Meeks, Abigail Nathe, Anela Osmic, Isaac Tolbert, Maya Van Erem and DaQuavion Walker.

