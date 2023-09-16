WATERLOO – The West High School Vocal Music Department will hold a redeemable can and bottle drive from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 30 in the West High School parking lot.
Students will be outside to remove five-cent refundable glass, plastic and aluminum beverage containers from vehicles. Funds raised will support the West High School Vocal Music Department spring field trip to Kansas City.
PHOTOS: East and West met in a crosstown rivalry game Monday
091123-spt-east-west-vb-0.JPG
The Waterloo East student section cheers during a break in the action Monday in a match against Waterloo West at West.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sport Editor
091123-spt-east-west-vb-1.JPG
Waterloo East celebrates after a winning point during the Trojans match with Waterloo West Monday at West.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091123-spt-east-west-vb-2.JPG
Waterloo West's Jada Smith stuffs a tip attempt by Waterloo East's Danica Chamberlin Monday during a match at West.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091123-spt-east-west-vb-3.1.JPG
The Waterloo West student section cheers after winning game three in the Wahawks' match with crosstown rival Waterloo East Monday at West.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091123-spt-east-west-vb-4.JPG
Waterloo West's Danica Wrage prepares to strike an attack Monday against Waterloo East at West.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091123-spt-east-west-vb-6.1.JPG
Waterloo East's Malloree Nichols (20) and Savanah Payton deflect an attack attempt by Waterloo West's Danica Wrage Monday at West.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091123-spt-east-west-vb-7.JPG
Members of the West volleyball team celebrate a big stuff block by Danica Wrage (16) during the Wahawks' match with Waterloo East Monday at West.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091123-spt-east-west-vb-8.JPG
Waterloo East's Savanah Payton eyes the ball as she prepares to make a back row attack Monday against Waterloo West at West.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
091123-spt-east-west-vb-9.JPG
Waterloo West's Kayla Wellner fires an attack over the net Monday in a match against Waterloo East at West.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
