Students practice at West High marching band camp Friday in Waterloo.

 MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR

WATERLOO — West High School’s band marched away with a fifth-place finish at its final contest Saturday.

The band, with more than 170 members, competed against six 4A high schools during the Mid-Iowa Band Championship in Ankeny. West’s show is based on “Chess: The Musical.”

“The kids did a nice job,” said co-director Danny Kleinheinz, noting the students have gotten better with each performance. Progress this season was held back by wet weather that frequently kept the band from running through its show.

“It was an improved show from a week ago,” he noted, when the band had two performances. “We were able to get on the field once last week. We were able to clean up some things we weren’t able to clean up before.”

Students will march at a final home football game Friday. The band has also been invited to perform the music from its show Nov. 7 during the PMB Live Concert at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. West will play followed by the University of Northern Iowa marching band.

