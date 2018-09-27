WATERLOO — Nikole S. Hannah-Jones, a 1994 West High School graduate, has been selected to be inducted into the West High School Academic Hall of Fame.
Hannah-Jones was selected for her meritorious accomplishments in the fields of journalism and education. She received her bachelor’s degree in history and African-American studies from Notre Dame University and a master’s degree in media and journalism from the University of North Carolina. In addition, she was awarded an honorary doctorate from Xavier University in New Orleans.
Hannah-Jones will be inducted into the West High Academic Hall of Fame during the homecoming assembly on Friday. She also will be recognized at the West High School football game that evening at Central Memorial Stadium.
Hannah-Jones has received many honors and awards. Recently she was named a “MacArthur Fellow” for her reporting on school segregation. Known as the “Genius Grant,” this award is given to just two dozen people globally each year. She has also received a Peabody Award, the George Polk Award, National Magazine Award, Sigma Delta Chi Award for Public Service and the Hechinger Grand Prize for Distinguished Educational Reporting. This is just a brief list of her many awards. Hannah-Jones co-founded the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Journalism, a news trade organization dedicated to increasing and retaining reporters and editors of color in the field of investigative reporting. She is currently an investigative reporter for the New York Times and writing a book on school segregation titled “The Problem We All Live With.”
