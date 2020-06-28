We're all "Iowa Nice" -- New mural, website challenge idea of what Iowa looks like

“All of my practicum students were immersed — they were reading all of this content, looking at the 24/7 Wall St. report in 2018 which identified Waterloo as the worst place to be Black,” Fabos said. “All that is kind of chilling information, and we wanted to work with Meach to develop a project that is very much a celebration of what we are as a city and the Cedar Valley.”

The website delves into statistics and a report on the project, then lists additional resources — from articles to videos to podcasts to books for adults and children, as well as films and television series to watch and organizations to follow on social media — all of which students drew upon for their project.

“I’m just so happy that the website got done despite (coronavirus restrictions),” Fabos said. “My students are amazing. Hats off to them.”

The pandemic did stop Waterloo West High School and Hip Hop Literacy students from helping to put up the mural, which was finished last week. Some of those students are themselves featured on the mural.