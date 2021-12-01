Well-being of students, educators a concern for Iowa school social worker of the year

WATERLOO — As a school social worker, Emilie Souhrada spends her time evaluating the special education needs of West High students.

But she’s also advocating for educators who are in the classroom with those students and their peers.

“I’m extremely worried about our workforce,” said Souhrada. She’s particularly concerned about how teachers and other school staff in the state and across the nation are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the current political climate.

Souhrada was named the 2021 Iowa school social worker of the year last month. The Iowa School Social Workers’ Association, of which she is past president, recognized her for the honor. A Central Rivers Area Education Agency employee, she has worked in the Waterloo Community Schools for 14 years and been in the social work field since 2005.

“Waterloo Schools and Central Rivers have made a concerted effort in the last few years to really focus on our mental and physical health and well-being,” she said of staff at her school and others across the region. That’s been important as COVID concerns began disrupting education and political polarization over matters from mask policies to worries about what is being taught at schools was felt in the classroom.

Souhrada noted that it is essential to support education staff in order to retain those people and help them grow professionally. That includes building awareness among them about young peoples’ social-emotional and behavioral needs “so we can support the students.” She noted that there is training required or available on mental health first aid, suicide prevention and adverse childhood experiences, “but we can definitely continue to grow in that area.”

Both in Iowa and across the country, “we are inconsistent with how we support our students with social-emotional behavioral services, direct and indirect,” she said.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the situation for young people across the country has grown worse. That is reflected in a number of studies compiled by the U.S. Department of Education in the report “Supporting Child and Student Social, Emotional, Behavioral, and Mental Health Needs.”

One survey between March and June of 2020 showed more than 25% of parents reported that their child experienced declines in mental health and 14% reported increases in behavior problems. A survey conducted in April and May 2020 found one in four youth ages 13–19 reporting an increase in sleep loss due to worry, feeling unhappy or depressed, feeling constantly under strain, and loss of confidence in themselves.

Souhrada has seen issues increase among “students who were prone to having attendance concerns” at West since the pandemic began. “Those attendance concerns have widened, not narrowed. So I think we’ll see lower graduation rates, higher dropout rates because of COVID.”

She began serving on the board of the school social workers’ association in 2014, starting as treasurer, and became the organization’s president-elect in 2017. While the association provides statewide leadership for the field, school social workers have been without a direct voice in the Iowa Department of Education since 2008.

That was the year the school social worker consultant position was eliminated. It had existed in the department for 43 years, since 1965. Advocacy work on behalf of their fields is more difficult without that “direct line to the Department of Education,” Souhrada said.

So in her role on the board, she worked to build relationships with the masters of social work programs at Iowa’s public universities. Such interactions led the University of Northern Iowa to use data from a survey of association members to develop a school social work endorsement program. Additionally, she is “just starting to make those connections with the Iowa School Mental Health Center,” which was established at the University of Iowa this summer with state funding.

She also began collaborating with state associations for school psychologists, school counselors and mental health counselors. Souhrada created her association’s legislative and professional advocacy committee, as well, hosting the first two annual Day at the Capitol events.

“It really is absolutely crucial to partner with universities, AEAs, and the Department of Education – all the people that are doing the work,” she said.

Her association’s interactions with the Legislature also include proposing bills. For the 2022 session, the group plans to draft legislation recognizing national certification of school social workers, psychologists, and counselors – collectively known as specialized instructional support personnel.

Like national board certified teachers, who have been recognized in Iowa for more than two decades, specialized instructional support personnel would go through a rigorous certification process to earn the designation. Under the planned legislative proposal, those who achieve it would receive an annual state-funded stipend on top of their salary.

“I would love to see parity with teacher national certification recognition,” said Souhrada.

