Wednesday event to promote plans for pool, athletic center at new Cedar Falls High School

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls High School is hosting an event Wednesday to promote plans for additional athletic facilities at its new building.

“One Team, One Dream“ begins at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at the high school, 1015 Division St.

Troy Becker, athletics and activities director, will lead a presentation about a natatorium, or indoor swimming pool facility, and an athletic performance center proposed for the new school north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive. Money is being raised now to construct them on the east side of the building, expected to open in the fall of 2024.

The 38,500-square-foot natatorium would have two pools with a one-meter diving board and a three-meter platform. Various amenities such as locker rooms, spectator seating and a training room would be included.

It has an estimated cost of $16.4 million, with supporters responsible to raise $3.3 million. The city and Cedar Falls Community Schools would contribute the other funds. The facility would be for school district and community use, as the aging junior high pools are now.

The other facility, known as the Tiger Performance Center, would be 47,000 square feet. It would include turf, track and hard surface athletic flooring.

Costs are estimated at $9 million-$10 million for the project. All of that money is expected to be privately fundraised.

Cedar Falls Schools plans to seek bids this spring for the natatorium, which has been raising funds for months. Wednesday’s event will help to kick off planning for the performance center. No timeline has been set for bids on that project.

