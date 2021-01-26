Website created by Iowa area education agencies designed to help with mental health needs

CEDAR FALLS — Mental health professionals from Iowa’s nine area education agencies recently collaborated to create a website for Iowans who are searching for mental health assistance.

The website at www.IowaAEAMentalHealth.org came from a request by the state legislature to help educators, parents, and students navigate resources related to mental health and well-being in the state. Central Rivers AEA serves schools in the region including the Cedar Valley. In addition to AEA contacts for the schools, the site provides contacts for the home setting from Iowa’s Mental Health and Disability Services.

The website features vetted sources to educate visitors about addiction and substance abuse; anxiety and stress disorders; attention deficit disorder; depression; eating disorders; and self-harm.

A listing of Iowa groups and agencies that advocate for children and families is part of an education component of the site, as well as reducing the stigma associated with mental health.