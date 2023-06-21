WAVERLY — Two new elementary schools set to be completed this year now have names after a recent Board of Education meeting.
North Ridge and Prairie West were chosen as the new names at June 5 meeting after a vote by Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools' elementary staff. The winning names received 49% of the votes from staff, receiving 40 out of 82 total responses.
Other name options included Cedar Ridge and Prairie West, receiving 22% of votes, and Birchwood and Willow, with 18% of votes.
According to Superintendent Ed Klamfoth, the names were sourced from a variety of areas in the community.
"It all began with the School Improvement Advisory Committee. They took the approach of soliciting community input," Klamfoth said.
The committee provided a link to a survey where community members could submit their suggestions for names. After receiving hundreds of replies, the advising committee identified common themes and narrowed down the choices before getting input from a group of elementary students. The staff vote was the final part of the process, which was approved by the board to officially decide the names.
People are also reading…
- Cooper’s Taproom to open in August on Cedar Falls' College Hill
- Buford found guilty in double murder
- CF planning board recommends denial of code change for St. Patrick's Church's new parking lot
- Mother sentenced to prison after son harmed by drain opener
- High School Baseball: West sweeps Cedar Falls in baseball for first time in 13 years
- Waterloo native, now back in Iowa, admires focus on family values he found living in Texas
- Cedar Falls, Iowa Northern Railway Company denied federal railroad grant
- Cedar Falls first responders rescue two kayakers from Cedar River
- Woman charged with removing dog from campsite
- New mental health crisis center for children opening in Waterloo
- Waterloo police arrest man following brief chase Monday night
- Waverly Nestlé factory to celebrate 100 years in operation
- Man arrested for a stabbing at Waterloo bar earlier this month
- Mile-long caravan to carry veteran's ashes from Waterloo to Iowa Veterans Cemetary
- High School Baseball: West beats Cedar Falls, gets first win over Tigers in two years
Construction of the schools began in May 2022. The goal is for North Ridge Elementary, located at 2513 Horton Road, to open in August for the start of the school year.
Prairie Ridge, at 2915 Fifth Ave. N.W., is forecast to be completed in December. Students will not move into the building until the start of the 2024-2025 school year.
The two new elementary schools are part of a larger project to address growing numbers of students and district buildings operating over capacity.
Following the opening of the new schools, West Cedar, Margaretta Carey, and Southeast elementaries will be closed. Renovations are set to begin at Shell Rock Elementary after students move into the new schools. In addition, air conditioning will be added to the high school.
Klamfoth said that it has not been decided what will be done with the old school buildings once closed.
The board also approved plans to sell $20.2 million in revenue bonds to continue funding the project.
The bonds will be sold through JPMorgan Chase, the deal closing on June 29. The bonds will be repaid with statewide 1% sales tax over a period of 17 years. The interest rate is set at 4%, adding $7.95 million in interest and raising the total amount to be repaid to $28.15 million.
It is the second set of bonds approved for the project. The first was a $31 million general obligation bond issue approved in June 2022, also sold through JPMorgan Chase. In addition, the project has used funds from the district's sales tax balance.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Mallory Schmitz
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.