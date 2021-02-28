Waverly-Shell Rock voters decide Tuesday on $31 million school bond issue

WAVERLY — The future of Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools' facilities will be in the hands of its voters Tuesday.
A $31 million bond issue on the ballot would be used to help construct two new Waverly elementary buildings, renovate Shell Rock Elementary and make some improvements at the high school. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The measure must be approved by at least 60% of voters who cast ballots in the referendum.
The two new schools, for which sites have been chosen, would replace the three aging, overcapacity elementaries in the city.
The district expects to retire the bonds issued for the middle school construction early, in June 2023 instead of 2029. Those are being repaid with a property tax rate of $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable value. If voters approve Tuesday's referendum, the new levy will be set at the same rate and thus be tax neutral.
"Certainly, I think the timing of this request is as good as it can be," said Kelly Flege, president of the Board of Education. "It's an expense that people have already gotten accustomed to." In addition, the "very low interest rates that we're experiencing right now creates an opportunity" for borrowing with less cost.
Total expenses for the projects are estimated at $45 million. Additional funding would come from bonding against the district’s 1% sales tax revenues.
"In order to avoid an increase to the property tax rate, we would not look to sell new bonds until that (current bond issue) is paid off," said Superintendent Ed Klamfoth. As a result, "we will not have access to those funds until 2023. Because we will likely use revenue bonds to fund a portion of the project, it is possible that some of the work could be completed before 2023, but the bulk of the construction would not begin before then."
Capacity concerns
Flege noted that the board hired Estes Construction of Des Moines in late 2019 to complete an overall facilities assessment for the district. After the report was received early last year, the board decided to work with an architectural firm to determine what was needed to bring the buildings up to the standards identified. Following a competitive process, InVision Architecture of Waterloo was hired.
A task force was formed consisting of residents from throughout the district to determine what recommendation would be made. The board accepted its proposed recommendation in December and voted a month later to set the referendum after residents presented a petition seeking it.
Based on the "assessment and feedback that was shared, we clearly have a capacity issue in our facilities in Waverly," said Flege. In addition, "our current buildings don't easily really accommodate the learning demands of today."
During recent years, the number of students in kindergarten through fourth grade increased by 21%, leading to an average class size of 20-26 at the earliest grade levels, according to the district. K-4 classrooms have exceeded their capacity by 20-30 seats per grade, 38% more than they have room for. Districtwide, enrollment is expected to grow 3.5% in the next five years.
Portions of all four elementaries and the high school are nearing the end of their usable lifespan if they do not receive significant investments, officials say. Five of the six Waverly-Shell Rock schools are almost 70 years old in certain areas.
The new elementary schools, with capacities of 325-350 students, have a projected budget of $35.6-$40.3 million. They would each cost an estimated $15.1 million to $17.1 million, including the purchase price of land. The agreed-upon cost of the parcels is not yet being disclosed pending the outcome of the referendum.
Site one is on the southwest side of Waverly in the area that was known as Champion’s Ridge, north of Iowa Highway 3 west of the intersection with 10th Avenue Southwest. Site two is on the northeast side of the city along Horton Road across the street from the Hind’s Addition and the Summit Drive Northeast intersection. The exact location of the sites on those properties, likely to be in the 15-16 acre range, has not yet been determined.
Approximately $5.4 million to $6.1 million would be spent on renovating Shell Rock Elementary. For the high school, another $4.7 million to $9.4 million would be allocated.
Mechanical system upgrades, including air conditioning, are a top priority at the high school. Other improvements being considered are Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, sprinkler and fire alarm updates, and the addition of LED lighting.
To learn more about and find answers to frequently asked questions regarding the district’s facilities needs, go online to wsrfacilities.org.
Polls will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday.
Bremer County will use voting centers at which any registered Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools' voters can cast their ballots. They will include Riviera Roose Community Center, 307 Maple St., Janesville, and these Waverly locations: Bremer County secondary roads maintenance building, 1995 Euclid Ave., Waverly City Hall, 200 First St. NE, Redeemer Lutheran Church fellowship hall, 2001 W. Bremer Ave.
Butler County residents will vote at the Boyd Building, 303 S. Cherry St., Shell Rock and the AmVets Building, 102 E. Greene St., Clarksville.
Early voting will be available Monday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Bremer County Courthouse, 415 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly, and 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Butler County Courthouse, 428 Sixth St., Allison.