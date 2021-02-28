Waverly-Shell Rock voters decide Tuesday on $31 million school bond issue

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During recent years, the number of students in kindergarten through fourth grade increased by 21%, leading to an average class size of 20-26 at the earliest grade levels, according to the district. K-4 classrooms have exceeded their capacity by 20-30 seats per grade, 38% more than they have room for. Districtwide, enrollment is expected to grow 3.5% in the next five years.

Portions of all four elementaries and the high school are nearing the end of their usable lifespan if they do not receive significant investments, officials say. Five of the six Waverly-Shell Rock schools are almost 70 years old in certain areas.

The new elementary schools, with capacities of 325-350 students, have a projected budget of $35.6-$40.3 million. They would each cost an estimated $15.1 million to $17.1 million, including the purchase price of land. The agreed-upon cost of the parcels is not yet being disclosed pending the outcome of the referendum.