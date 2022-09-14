 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Waverly-Shell Rock to issue $25 million in sales tax bonds for school projects

WSR NE elementary main corridor

The corridor on the main floor of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.

 COURTESY INVISION

WAVERLY — The Board of Education Monday unanimously approved issuing up to $25 million in sales tax revenue bonds to help fund construction and renovation work in Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools.

After they’re sold, the bonds will be repaid over time with district proceeds from the 1% sales tax for schools. Statewide sales tax funds are distributed to school districts on a per-student basis. The money is then used for infrastructure projects, repairs and other essential school services.

The money will be part of the funding for construction of two new elementary schools in Waverly as well as upgrades at Shell Rock Elementary and the district’s high school.

Board president Dennis Epley said the district doesn’t anticipate using all of the $25 million and that the amount spent will lower residents’ property tax burden.

Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony May 11, 2022, for the new northeast elementary construction project.

Waverly-Shell Rock receives over $2.4 million annually from the sales tax, or as Epley put it: “A lot of pennies.”

“And over the years, we will be paying back this $25 million with those individual pennies,” Epley said. “But they add up.”

In June, the board approved another source of funding for the projects – the sale of general obligation bonds worth $31 million to be repaid with property taxes.

In related business, the board heard a presentation on the progress of the ongoing construction of the two elementary schools and approved seven change orders for the projects. Six of those were for the northeast elementary with a net decrease in contracts of $129,060. The seventh was for the west elementary with an increase of $54,113.

Board members also approved plans and specifications to improve the heating, ventilating and air conditioning system for Waverly-Shell Rock High School. They amended the professional services agreement with Invision Architects to undertake design of the upgrades. According to the contract, the cost will come in at approximately $3.5 million, with the project running from March to October 2023.

In other business, the board approved continued participation in the instructional support program. Instructional support consists of an annually determined combination of property tax and income surtax funds that can’t exceed 10% of regular program district costs.

