Waverly-Shell Rock to hold hearing on sales tax issuance

WAVERLY — Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools is preparing to spend state sales tax money to help fund construction of two new elementary schools.

On Monday, the Board of Education voted unanimously to hold a public hearing Sept. 12 to discuss the use of $25 million in sales tax revenue.

“This is not $25 million that we did not anticipate spending when we started this whole process,” board member Dennis Epley said. “We knew that we had so much coming from the bond issue passage by the district voters, but we also knew that we’d be taking some from the … sales tax.”

He was referring to a $31 million general obligation bond issue. Sale of the bonds were finalized in June and they will be repaid with property taxes.

Statewide sales tax funds are distributed to school districts on a per-student basis. The money is then used for infrastructure projects, repairs and other essential school services. Epley said the district doesn’t anticipate using all of the $25 million, and that the amount spent will lower the property tax burden within the district.

“We had planned originally to need some of that additional revenue from the state so that we could keep our property tax level and not have to raise it too high to build our new buildings.”

Several change orders also were approved by the school board. The most notable of these was for pouring rock for the sanitary sewer line at the northeast school. The change orders come up to approximately $43,040.