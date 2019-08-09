WAVERLY -- A Waverly-Shell Rock High School teacher and coach has resigned after being charged with shoplifting from Walmart.
Scott Michael Giraud, 36, was charged with two counts of fifth-degree theft following a July 19 incident at the store, 2700 Fourth St. SW. He coaches girls' tennis and teaches business, accounting, management and marketing as well as coordinating the school's job co-op program, according to his LinkedIn social media profile. He has been a teacher with Waverly-Shell Rock Schools for 13 years and coached there for 10 years.
The Board of Education Monday is expected to approve his resignation on its consent agenda. The Courier was unable to immediately reach Waverly-Shell Rock Superintendent Ed Klamfoth or Giraud.
A filing in Bremer County District Court alleged on the day Giraud was arrested that he went through the self check-out lane at Walmart to scan items. However, he failed scan items worth $57.23.
A video showed Giraud "placing items inside other items so that it would not scan," according to the court filing. "Other items were simply placed in the grocery bag with the defendant making no attempt to scan them."
