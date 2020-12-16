Waverly-Shell Rock task force favors two elementary options, both keeping schools in each city

WAVERLY — A newly developed proposal will be one of two options for upgrading Waverly-Shell Rock elementary schools presented to the Board of Education Thursday.
The Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools' facilities task force is recommending its choices during a 6:30 p.m. special meeting in the middle school auditorium.
One of the recommendations – renovating Shell Rock Elementary and building a new school in Waverly to replace its existing three elementaries – was chosen from the four options previously presented to the community. It has an estimated cost of $31.9-$36.1 million for all work.
The other recommendation has been developed since those options were presented last month. Along with renovating Shell Rock's school, it would including building two new Waverly elementaries.
"The two buildings in Waverly kind of arose out of the feedback received on community surveys," said Superintendent Ed Klamfoth.
"The cost estimate provided for the elementary work in this option is $35.6-$40.3 million," said Laura Peterson, an architect with Invision. The Waterloo architecture firm is leading the building design effort. The two new elementary schools would each cost an estimated $15.1-$17.1 million. Approximately $5.4-$6.1 million would be spent on renovating Shell Rock Elementary.
Each option would also include upgrades at the high school.
For the two elementary school option and others previously presented, officials said $7.82-$12.9 million would be spent on a wide variety of infrastructure work. Another $4.5-$9 million would be spent on learning environment improvements such as classroom renovations and an addition.
In the new three elementary option, Peterson said $4.7-$9.4 million would be allocated for the high school. Total elementary and high school construction costs are estimated at $45 million under that scenario.
Over the past several months, the task force has been working to examine the facility needs, develop a list of priorities and make recommendations to the board regarding potential solutions. The group includes members of the Waverly and Shell Rock communities. Officials said its two options were developed after many hours of research and discussion and considering input from the community.
“We are incredibly grateful for the work of our Facilities Task Force to carefully examine the most critical facilities needs in our schools and create recommendations for the board’s consideration,” Klamfoth said in a news release. “Now, the board will review these options and determine whether we should place a solution on the ballot on a future election date. We look forward to continuing this discussion as we move forward.”
He noted that the board could vote on how to proceed at the meeting or hold off on making a decision until a later point.
Waverly-Shell Rock's facility needs stem largely from growth in district enrollment. During recent years, the number of students in kindergarten through fourth grade increased by 21%, leading to an average class size of 20-26 at the earliest grade levels. Grades K-4 have exceeded their capacity by 20-30 seats per grade.
The district’s facilities are also aging. Portions of all four elementaries and the high school are nearing the end of their usable lifespan if they do not receive significant investments. Five of the six Waverly-Shell Rock schools are almost 70 years old in certain areas.
Thursday's meeting will include time for public comment. Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School is at 501 Heritage Way, Waverly. Those attending in person should be prepared to socially distance.
People can also attend through the Zoom videoconferencing platform. Find the link and other information to join the meeting at wsr.k12.ia.us/board by clicking on the "School Board Meetings and Minutes" tab.
To learn more about and find answers to frequently asked questions regarding the district’s facilities needs, go online to wsrfacilities.org.
