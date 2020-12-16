Waverly-Shell Rock task force favors two elementary options, both keeping schools in each city

Each option would also include upgrades at the high school.

For the two elementary school option and others previously presented, officials said $7.82-$12.9 million would be spent on a wide variety of infrastructure work. Another $4.5-$9 million would be spent on learning environment improvements such as classroom renovations and an addition.

In the new three elementary option, Peterson said $4.7-$9.4 million would be allocated for the high school. Total elementary and high school construction costs are estimated at $45 million under that scenario.

Over the past several months, the task force has been working to examine the facility needs, develop a list of priorities and make recommendations to the board regarding potential solutions. The group includes members of the Waverly and Shell Rock communities. Officials said its two options were developed after many hours of research and discussion and considering input from the community.