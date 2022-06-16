Waverly-Shell Rock superintendent gets 2.7% pay increase

WAVERLY — Superintendent Ed Klamfoth’s salary will grow by $5,938 after his contract extension was approved this week by the Board of Education.
The 2022-23 contract, which goes into effect July 1, includes a 2.7% increase in his salary, bringing it from $214,180 to $220,118. It will also boost his overall compensation by 3.5% to $261,447 from $252,605. Along with salary, that includes others benefits Klamfoth receives.
All district employee groups are receiving 3.5% compensation increases for the next year.
“I think the contract is a significant number. But when you realize the weight that’s on Ed’s shoulders 365 days a year – or maybe 366 every fourth year – it’s not an easy job,” said Dennis Epley, board president. “Most of us can close our minds to school for four, five or six, or 10 days in a row if we have to.”
Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools enroll nearly 2,300 students. Klamfoth, who possesses an educational doctorate, has worked as a high school teacher, a principal and a superintendent for 14 years. He’s coming up on 10 years as the superintendent with Waverly-Shell Rock.
“There’s a lot of districts where there are superintendents and assistant superintendents – and in some cases even more in really large districts, but he’s the guy here,” Epley said. “It’s a big load. It really is.”
Waterloo Days Color Run 15
Runners get doused in multicolored powder in the color run during My Waterloo Days in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Waterloo Days Color Run 20
Runners get doused in multicolored powder in the color run during My Waterloo Days in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Waterloo Days Color Run 10
Runners get doused in multicolored powder in the color run during My Waterloo Days in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Waterloo Days Color Run 16
Runners get doused in multicolored powder in the color run during My Waterloo Days in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Waterloo Days Color Run 13
Runners get doused in multicolored powder in the color run during My Waterloo Days in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Waterloo Days Color Run 3
Runners get doused in multicolored powder in the color run during My Waterloo Days in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Waterloo Days Color Run 2
Runners get doused in multicolored powder in the color run during My Waterloo Days in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Waterloo Days Color Run 5
Runners get doused in multicolored powder in the color run during My Waterloo Days in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Waterloo Days Color Run 7
Runners get doused in multicolored powder in the color run during My Waterloo Days in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Waterloo Days Color Run 11
Runners get doused in multicolored powder in the color run during My Waterloo Days in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Waterloo Days Color Run 19
Runners get doused in multicolored powder in the color run during My Waterloo Days in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Waterloo Days Color Run 22
Runners get doused in multicolored powder in the color run during My Waterloo Days in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Waterloo Days Color Run 24
Runners get doused in multicolored powder in the color run during My Waterloo Days in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Waterloo Days Color Run 26
Runners get doused in multicolored powder in the color run during My Waterloo Days in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Waterloo Days Race 1
Children aged three to 11 ride down the street in the kids bike races during My Waterloo Days in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Waterloo Days Race 2
Children aged three to 11 ride down the street in the kids bike races during My Waterloo Days in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Waterloo Days Race 4
Children aged three to 11 ride down the street in the kids bike races during My Waterloo Days in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Waterloo Days Race 6
Children aged three to 11 ride down the street in the kids bike races during My Waterloo Days in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
