Waverly-Shell Rock superintendent gets 2.7% pay increase

WAVERLY — Superintendent Ed Klamfoth’s salary will grow by $5,938 after his contract extension was approved this week by the Board of Education.

The 2022-23 contract, which goes into effect July 1, includes a 2.7% increase in his salary, bringing it from $214,180 to $220,118. It will also boost his overall compensation by 3.5% to $261,447 from $252,605. Along with salary, that includes others benefits Klamfoth receives.

All district employee groups are receiving 3.5% compensation increases for the next year.

“I think the contract is a significant number. But when you realize the weight that’s on Ed’s shoulders 365 days a year – or maybe 366 every fourth year – it’s not an easy job,” said Dennis Epley, board president. “Most of us can close our minds to school for four, five or six, or 10 days in a row if we have to.”

Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools enroll nearly 2,300 students. Klamfoth, who possesses an educational doctorate, has worked as a high school teacher, a principal and a superintendent for 14 years. He’s coming up on 10 years as the superintendent with Waverly-Shell Rock.

“There’s a lot of districts where there are superintendents and assistant superintendents – and in some cases even more in really large districts, but he’s the guy here,” Epley said. “It’s a big load. It really is.”

