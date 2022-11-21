Waverly-Shell Rock students, parents learn about manufacturing careers at event

COURIER STAFF
WAVERLY — On Nov. 14, Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools' students and their parents had the opportunity to connect with local employers to learn about careers in manufacturing.
At the Manufacturing Night event, manufacturers from Waverly, Shell Rock, Janesville and Denver visited with students and parents in a career fair-like setting. Participants were then bused to tours of United Equipment Accessories, GMT Corporation, Winnebago Industries, Nestle and Northeast Machine & Tool.
Four Oaks held its annual adoption celebration at the Black Hawk County Courthouse on Nov. 18, 2022.
Maria Kuiper
A highlight of the evening was the presentation of scholarships to 3 participating seniors. Scholarships were awarded by Rada Manufacturing, United Equipment Accessories and North East Machine & Tool.
The event was a collaborative effort of the Waverly-Shell Rock Schools, Hawkeye Community College, Waverly Economic Development and the Butler-Grundy Development Alliance.
Winter Wonderloo in Waterloo through the years
waterloo lights the night 2
People watch as fireworks are set off after the lighting of the tree Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Winter Wonder'Loo 3
Kids pet the llamas on display during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kick off the Winter Wonder'Loo shopping season on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Winter Wonder'Loo 2
People watch as fireworks are set off after the lighting of the tree Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kick off the Winter Wonder'Loo shopping season.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
winter wonderloo
The lights on the Christmas tree at East Fourth Street and Sycamore Street come on in November 2019 during Winter Wonder'Loo in downtown Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
112418tn-winter-wonderloo-1
Santa Claus asks Camila Tenorio, 9, what she wants for Christmas at Waterloo's Winter Wonderloo Saturday in downtown Waterloo.
THOMAS NELSON, COURIER STAFF WRITER
112418tn-winter-wonderloo-2
Mr. and Mrs. Claus joke with each other before Waterloo's Winter Wonderloo Saturday in downtown Waterloo.
THOMAS NELSON
112517mp-Winter-Wonder-Loo-2
Ms. Claus, left, talks with Trinity Washington, 5, about what she wants for Christmas next to her parents, Ronesha Colona and Robert Washington at Winter Wonder’Loo on Saturday in Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
112616mp-Winter-Wonder-Loo-1
Children's craft activities at Winter Wonder'Loo
COURIER FILE PHOTO
112616mp-Winter-Wonder-Loo-4
Kids and parents wait in line to see Santa at Winter Wonder'Loo Saturday in downtown Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
112616mp-Winter-Wonder-Loo-3
Jackson McDonald, 5, left, and sister, Chloie, 9, color at Winter Wonder’Loo on Saturday.
MATTHEW PUTNEY , Courier Photo Editor
112616mp-Winter-Wonder-Loo-2
Mrs. Clause welcome kids at Winter Wonder'Loo.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
121215tsr-winter-wonderLoo-03
Santa Claus meets 1-year-old Taliyah Parks, center, and her sister, Nevaeh Soderstrom, with Terry Bushcamp, right, during the Winter Wonder'Loo at the Black's Building Saturday in Waterloo.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
y-is-for-yuletide-2
Jerquondis Anderson-Phillips, 8, has a moment with Ms. Claus while his mother, Charnesha Phillips looks on during the Winter Wonder'loo 2013.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
121413cc-winter-wonderloo-01
Nicholas Alvarez, right, helps his 2-year-old son, Aurelius Alvarez make a Christmas ornament during the Winter Wonder'loo at the Black's Building Saturday, Dec. 14, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa.
COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer
121413cc-winter-wonderloo-03
Lucian Benter, 6, concentrates on his next move with his craft project during the Winter Wonder'loo at the Black's Building Saturday, Dec. 14, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa.
COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.