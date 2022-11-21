 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waverly-Shell Rock students, parents learn about manufacturing careers at event

WAVERLY — On Nov. 14, Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools' students and their parents had the opportunity to connect with local employers to learn about careers in manufacturing.

At the Manufacturing Night event, manufacturers from Waverly, Shell Rock, Janesville and Denver visited with students and parents in a career fair-like setting. Participants were then bused to tours of United Equipment Accessories, GMT Corporation, Winnebago Industries, Nestle and Northeast Machine & Tool.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of scholarships to 3 participating seniors. Scholarships were awarded by Rada Manufacturing, United Equipment Accessories and North East Machine & Tool.

The event was a collaborative effort of the Waverly-Shell Rock Schools, Hawkeye Community College, Waverly Economic Development and the Butler-Grundy Development Alliance.

