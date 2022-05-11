Waverly-Shell Rock Schools trim budgets more than $400,000 for new elementary buildings

WAVERLY — More than $400,000 has been trimmed out of construction budgets for two new elementary schools as builders prepare to move forward with the projects.
The Board of Education Monday approved change orders that reduce contractor costs by $435,364 to $38.43 million. Seven of the 19 contractors involved in the building projects were able to make cost reductions.
Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools’ Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said budgets for both the northeast and west elementaries were impacted.
“They are a combination of the two, and are a byproduct of the value engineering that has taken place between the contractors, construction management firm, and architects,” he explained in an email response to questions. “Together they have identified areas of savings without substantially changing the scope or the quality.”
A number of the changes relate to using different materials, while others reduced costs by using a different product or brand. Each company deducted costs and one also had a small cost addition. Broken down by contractor, the savings are:
Blackhawk Automatic Sprinklers, Cedar Falls, $5,500 for change in sprinkler piping.
Plumb Tech, Waterloo, $26,739 for change in ductwork insulation.
Ideal Floors, Des Moines, $3,244 for switch from rubber to vinyl base.
Portzen Construction, Dubuque, $19,200 for change in casework pulls and addition of $706 for fire extinguisher cabinets.
Wilson Restaurant Supply, Cedar Falls, $2,680 for change in kitchen heating cabinet brand.
Black Hawk Roof Company, Cedar Falls, $282,597 for switch from fully adhered to mechanically fastened coverboad on roof deck.
Pro Wall Construction, Plymouth, $96,060 for change in stud type.
Ground work on the school sites is getting underway this month. The district is holding a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday at the northwest elementary site.
In other business, the board approved the purchase of food service equipment, 2022-23 substitute rates and starting wages for support staff, and an amended contract for Lied Education Center Principal Stacy Meisgeier.
Two combi ovens and two kettles will be purchased for $126,263 from Wilson Restaurant Supply, the lowest of two bidders, as the district updates aging equipment.
“This is equipment for the high school and middle school,” said Klamfoth. “All of the food for the elementary schools and Janesville (Consolidated School) is prepared in these buildings.” Waverly-Shell Rock Schools provide food service for the neighboring Janesville district.
Starting hourly pay for non-bargaining secretaries, associate, custodians, custodial aides and bus drivers will increase 50 cents for a range of $14.50-$20. The district employs roughly 210 people in these positions along with nutrition workers, who didn’t see a starting wage increase. Current employees earlier received a 3.5% raise.
Substitute rates in those positions will grow by 50 cents to $1 for a range of $13-$17.50. Daily teacher substitute rates will grow by $5 to $130.
Meisgeier’s contract was amended to add the title of special education director, duties she had already been doing, and increase her pay by $4,000 annually.
WSR west elementary south view
An architect's depiction of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, looking at the main entryway on the south end of the building.
WSR west elementary south view
An architect's depiction of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, looking at the main entryway on the south end of the building.
WSR west elementary media center view
An architect's depiction of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, looking towards the media center.
WSR NE elementary south view
An architect's depiction of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, looking at the main entryway on the south end of the building.
WSR NE elementary hill view
An architect's depiction of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, looking at it from a hill near the building.
WSR NE elementary media center view
An architect's depiction of the planned northeast elementary school, looking at the building's media center.
WSR west elementary commons
The cafeteria and commons area of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted in an architect's drawing.
WSR west elementary lower level studio 2
A classroom on the lower level of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR west elementary lower level studio
A classroom on the lower level of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR west elementary main floor corridor
The corridor on the main floor of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR west elementary media center
The media center on the lower level of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR west elemtentary main level studio 2
A classroom on the main level of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR west elementary main level studio
A classroom on the main level of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR west elementary commons
The cafeteria and commons area of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted in an architect's drawing.
WSR NE elementary lower level studio 2
A classroom on the lower level of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR NE elementary lower level studio
A classroom on the lower level of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR NE elementary main corridor
The corridor on the main floor of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR NE elementary media center
The media center on the lower level of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR NE elementary main level studio 2
A classroom on the main level of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR NE elementary main level studio
A classroom on the main level of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR west elementary main level plan
Plans for the main level of the west elementary school in Waverly.
WSR west elementary lower level plan
Plans for the lower level of the west elementary school in Waverly.
WSR NE elementary lower level plan
Plans for the lower level of the northeast elementary school in Waverly.