WAVERLY — Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools would collect nearly 2.37% more in property taxes under the 2023-24 estimated budget.

The Board of Education this week set a public hearing for April 10 on the $70.29 million budget, which includes $10.48 million in tax collections. That is $242,386 more in anticipated overall property taxes for the fiscal year starting July 1.

Board members will consider approving the budget next month after the hearing.

The district’s tax rate will increase by 23 cents from $12.34 to $12.57 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.

Owners of homes with an assessed value of $100,000 would see a $19 increase in the district’s portion of their tax bills, assuming no change in the property value. That would be a total of $625, which accounts for a $62 homestead credit. The credit is available to those who own a house and live in it.

The income surtax is estimated to bring in $996,728. A surtax shifts some tax collections from property to income taxpayers. The amount paid is based on a percentage of how much is owed to the state each year.

According to a presentation by Board Secretary Joan Loew, state supplemental aid will increase by 3%. Total funding per pupil will be $7,635.

The budget estimate is $10.43 million less than the $80.72 million approved for the current fiscal year. Major construction projects that started last year boosted the district’s expenditures. While those projects are ongoing, the amount of spending anticipated for the coming year is dropping about $12 million to $27.9 million.

The board also approved several change orders regarding the construction of the new elementary schools. The first is for $16,000 for pond spoils removal at the west elementary school. The other two are for $25,196 for additional camera placements and $39,383 for monitors.