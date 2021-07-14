Waverly-Shell Rock Schools superintendent receives 3% compensation increase

WAVERLY — Superintendent Ed Klamfoth got a raise this week as his contract with Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools was extended by the Board of Education.

“Ed was provided a total compensation increase of 3%, which aligns with the same total package increase that was given to our employee groups,” said board president Kelly Flege, including administrators, teachers and support staff.

That boosts his annual compensation by $7,397 to $252,605. Of that amount, $214,180 is his salary, which grew by $6,671. The total package increase also includes district contributions to the Iowa Public Employee Retirement System, Social Security, and insurance premiums for health, life, and long-term disability.

Flege noted that there were “no other changes in any other components of his contract” as it was extended by the board. “It’s a rolling three years, so every year we renew it for the subsequent three years.”

Klamfoth, who is starting his ninth year with the district, was evaluated by the board in May “based on standards that are applicable to Iowa superintendents,” she explained.

