Waverly-Shell Rock Schools superintendent receives 3% compensation increase

WAVERLY — Superintendent Ed Klamfoth got a raise this week as his contract with Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools was extended by the Board of Education.
“Ed was provided a total compensation increase of 3%, which aligns with the same total package increase that was given to our employee groups,” said board president Kelly Flege, including administrators, teachers and support staff.
That boosts his annual compensation by $7,397 to $252,605. Of that amount, $214,180 is his salary, which grew by $6,671. The total package increase also includes district contributions to the Iowa Public Employee Retirement System, Social Security, and insurance premiums for health, life, and long-term disability.
Flege noted that there were “no other changes in any other components of his contract” as it was extended by the board. “It’s a rolling three years, so every year we renew it for the subsequent three years.”
Klamfoth, who is starting his ninth year with the district, was evaluated by the board in May “based on standards that are applicable to Iowa superintendents,” she explained.
“Across the board, all board members felt very strongly that Ed is performing at a high level leading the Waverly-Shell Rock School District,” said Flege. She acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic “threw some wrenches” into the district’s efforts to meet certain goals, but praised Klamfoth’s performance. “His leadership from our perspective is excellent and he’s done a great job leading through the challenges that all school districts have experienced in the past year.”
Two-year agreements were approved this spring for all district employee groups. In April, the Waverly-Shell Rock Education Association contract included salary increases of 3.26% the first year and 3% the second year. In May, wage increases of 3.04% the first year and 3% the second year were approved for support staff along with salary and benefit increases of 3% each year for district directors and administrators.
In other business, the board approved:
- The appointment of Abby Meester as the district’s human resources director, a position that is being shared with the Dike-New Hartford and Grundy Center community schools. She has served Waverly-Shell Rock in that role for the past three years through a sharing agreement with the city of Waverly, which switched to a full-time human resources director. Meester, who will spend 60% of her work time on Waverly-Shell Rock and 20% on each of the other two districts, is being paid $87,000 annually. As an incentive for sharing, Klamfoth said each district will receive $36,085 in state funding to offset the cost of the position, which is the equivalent of supplemental aid for five students.
- Increasing the driver’s education fee through Cedar Falls-based provider Goulden Rule Driving School by $5 to $380 starting in January.