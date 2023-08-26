WAVERLY — Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools may see slight growth in enrollment this fall based on Wednesday’s first-day student numbers.

Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said “when I compare reports from this year and last year, it would appear that we might be at about the same, or slightly higher, enrollment level,” in response to emailed questions from The Courier. “A year ago we served 2,278 students, so I’m estimating somewhere between that number and 2,300.”

The enrollment figure from last year is based on the 2022-23 school year official count on Oct. 1. A year ago, Klamfoth provided a rough estimate of first-day enrollment that totaled 2,236 kindergarten through 12th-grade students.

“Attendance on the first day is harder to capture than you might think,” he noted, “due to lags in the student information system.” Students who have left the district may still be in the system and the information of others who are new to the district may not yet be entered.

Open enrollment into the district is up, initial figures show, but that isn’t having a big impact on student numbers.

“I believe our open enrollment numbers are 205 in and 129 out,” said Klamfoth. “This year we have added more open-enrolled in than what we have going out, but not in a way that changes our enrollment dramatically.”

He provided enrollment by school with the caveat that the numbers are still in flux.

The kindergarten through fourth-grade student breakdown was Shell Rock Elementary, 134; Margretta Carey Elementary, 238; West Cedar Elementary, 225; Southeast Elementary, 168. Shell Rock also has preschool students, who are not included in this count.

Klamfoth said he is “less confident in the numbers” for secondary students. Those are 710 at the middle school, 790 at the high school, 34 at Greenview Alternative School, and 14 Bremwood residential students at the Lied Center program.

North Ridge Elementary, one of two new schools under construction in Waverly, is currently expected to open in October. When it does, Shell Rock Elementary students will attend there as their school is renovated. Next fall, when the second new school is completed, students at the three Waverly elementary schools will move into the two new buildings and Shell Rock students will return to their school.

Klamfoth does not know how many students who had been attending district schools have transferred to a parochial school with the help of a state-funded education savings account, a new option this fall. The Iowa Department of Education earlier this month said Bremer County families had applied for 118 ESAs that were approved, according to a news release breaking down 18,627 approved accounts across the state. At that point, there were less than 1,000 applications left to review.

It is likely that at least some of the approved applications were for students who had been attending a school in the Waverly-Shell Rock district, which is completely within Bremer County.