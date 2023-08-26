WAVERLY — Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools may see slight growth in enrollment this fall based on Wednesday’s first-day student numbers.
Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said “when I compare reports from this year and last year, it would appear that we might be at about the same, or slightly higher, enrollment level,” in response to emailed questions from The Courier. “A year ago we served 2,278 students, so I’m estimating somewhere between that number and 2,300.”
The enrollment figure from last year is based on the 2022-23 school year official count on Oct. 1. A year ago, Klamfoth provided a rough estimate of first-day enrollment that totaled 2,236 kindergarten through 12th-grade students.
“Attendance on the first day is harder to capture than you might think,” he noted, “due to lags in the student information system.” Students who have left the district may still be in the system and the information of others who are new to the district may not yet be entered.
People are also reading…
Open enrollment into the district is up, initial figures show, but that isn’t having a big impact on student numbers.
“I believe our open enrollment numbers are 205 in and 129 out,” said Klamfoth. “This year we have added more open-enrolled in than what we have going out, but not in a way that changes our enrollment dramatically.”
He provided enrollment by school with the caveat that the numbers are still in flux.
The kindergarten through fourth-grade student breakdown was Shell Rock Elementary, 134; Margretta Carey Elementary, 238; West Cedar Elementary, 225; Southeast Elementary, 168. Shell Rock also has preschool students, who are not included in this count.
Klamfoth said he is “less confident in the numbers” for secondary students. Those are 710 at the middle school, 790 at the high school, 34 at Greenview Alternative School, and 14 Bremwood residential students at the Lied Center program.
North Ridge Elementary, one of two new schools under construction in Waverly, is currently expected to open in October. When it does, Shell Rock Elementary students will attend there as their school is renovated. Next fall, when the second new school is completed, students at the three Waverly elementary schools will move into the two new buildings and Shell Rock students will return to their school.
Klamfoth does not know how many students who had been attending district schools have transferred to a parochial school with the help of a state-funded education savings account, a new option this fall. The Iowa Department of Education earlier this month said Bremer County families had applied for 118 ESAs that were approved, according to a news release breaking down 18,627 approved accounts across the state. At that point, there were less than 1,000 applications left to review.
It is likely that at least some of the approved applications were for students who had been attending a school in the Waverly-Shell Rock district, which is completely within Bremer County.
This morning's top headlines: Trump booked; Fox News' big night; WWE star dies
Trump booked at Georgia jail; Fox News' big night; WWE star dies; plus more top news this morning:
Former President Donald Trump has returned to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. He fired off his first message in more than two and a half years, just hours after he surrendered at an Atlanta jail on charges he conspired to overturn his election loss. He posted a photo of his mug shot and the words “Election interference. Never surrender!” along with a link to his website, which directs to a fundraising page. It was Trump’s first post since Jan. 8, 2021, when Twitter suspended his account after the storming of the Capitol. His account was reinstated last November shortly after Elon Musk took over the company.
A camera clicks. In a fraction of a second, the shutter opens and then closes, freezing forever the image in front of it. When the camera shutter blinked inside a jail in downtown Atlanta Thursday, it both created and documented a tiny inflection point in American life. Captured for posterity, there was a former president of the United States, for the first time in history, under arrest and captured in the sort of frame more commonly associated with drug dealers or drunken drivers. The trappings of power gone, for that split second. Left behind is an enduring image that will appear in history books long after Donald Trump is gone.
Fox News reached an estimated 12.8 million viewers on two television channels and its streaming network for the first GOP presidential primary debate of the 2024 season, even though former President Donald Trump skipped it. Eight other candidates showed up in Milwaukee to spar on campaign issues. The viewership wasn't close to the 24 million who watched the first GOP primary debate with Trump in August 2015. But it was larger than the 12.5 million who watched a 2016 primary debate that Trump also skipped, even though it's a far different television world. There was no clear comparison with Tucker Carlson's interview with Trump, posted Wednesday night on social media.
A preliminary assessment concluded that an intentional explosion caused the plane crash presumed to have killed a Russian mercenary leader who was eulogized Thursday by Vladimir Putin, even as suspicions grew that he was the architect of the assassination.
President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, has rejected allegations that the Kremlin was behind a plane crash that is presumed to have killed mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. His brutal fighters were feared in Ukraine, Africa and Syria, and conducted a brief but shocking mutiny in Russia two months ago. Prigozhin was listed among those aboard the private jet that went down Wednesday. He was eulogized Thursday by Putin, even as suspicions grew that the Russian leader was behind the crash that many saw as an assassination. A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment concluded that the plane was downed by an intentional explosion.
The continued strength of the U.S. economy could require further interest rate increases, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a closely watched speech that also highlighted the uncertain nature of the economic outlook. Powell noted that the economy has been growing faster than expected and that consumers have kept spending briskly — trends that could keep inflation pressures high. Speaking at an annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell reiterated the Fed’s determination to keep its benchmark rate elevated until inflation is reduced to its 2% target. “Although inflation has moved down from its peak — a welcome development — it remains too high,” he said.
Authorities say the retired police officer who opened fire at a popular Southern California bar entered and first shot his estranged wife and her dinner companion before firing at random. Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said John Snowling had traveled to Southern California from Ohio, where he had been living. Barnes says Snowling killed three people and wounded six others before he was killed by deputies. Authorities say Snowling shot at people inside and outside Cook's Corner, a popular biker bar hosting its weekly spaghetti night. Snowling is a retired California police sergeant.
World Wrestling Entertainment star Bray Wyatt has died. He was 36. WWE announced that he died “unexpectedly” on Thursday but did not mention a cause of death. Wyatt, the 2017 WWE champion, was also known as “The Fiend.” His last televised performance came at the 2023 Royal Rumble. His real name was Windham Rotunda, and he was the son of Mike and Stephanie Rotunda. His father, grandfather and two of his uncles all wrestled in WWE.
Spain soccer chief will face an emergency meeting as reports say he will resign for kissing a player
The president of the Spanish soccer federation is facing an emergency meeting of its general assembly amid media reports that he will hand in his resignation following an uproar for kissing a Women’s World Cup champion. Luis Rubiales is expected to stand before representatives of Spain’s regional federations, clubs, players, coaches and referees at noon local time and reports say he is stepping down. Rubiales is under immense pressure to leave his post since he grabbed player Jenni Hermoso and kissed her on the lips without her consent during the awards ceremony following Spain’s 1-0 victory over England on Sunday in Sydney, Australia.